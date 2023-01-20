ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade police identify officer who killed gunman in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A witness’s video shows a gunman’s erratic behavior before an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed him on Saturday evening in Homestead. Local 10 News sources identified the police officer as Francisco Moreno and the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed the identity on Monday afternoon.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Police officers surround car after pursuit in Miami-Dade

Police officers surrounded a light gray car on the Florida Turnpike after a pursuit Monday in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrounded the gray Hyundai on the southbound lanes, near Southwest 88 Street, also known as Kendall Drive. Location.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Man fatally shot by off-duty Miami-Dade police officer in Homestead

Homestead, FLA – An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Homestead shopping center on Saturday evening. Video later posted online showed the incident. In the video, originally posted on a community Instagram page, a security guard can be seen telling...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Chain reaction crash injures 10 in Broward

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Ten were injured, including a group of children and teens, during a chain-reaction crash, on Sunday, on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County. The driver of an orange 2017 Hyundai SUV first collided with a guardrail in the northbound lanes near University Drive before crashing into a white 2015 Nissan sports utility vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BSO deputy injured after slamming vehicle into pole

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after crashing their vehicle into a pole. Officials said it happened Saturday morning in Pompano Beach near northwest 3rd Avenue and West Sample Road. The deputy was responding to an emergency when she lost control of her car...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
No way out for pair of South Florida booze bandits, cops say

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Sunny Isles Beach police say they caught a pair of booze bandits last Friday. Photos taken by the department’s officers show stacks and stacks of alcoholic beverages, worth about $1,500, from stores in Sunny Isles Beach and North Miami Beach inside an SUV driven by Glenese Dingle, 40, of Miami.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The swearing in this week for several Broward County members of congress was the ceremonial one, following the real one in DC. One of them is South Florida’s only brand new, first-time congressman. Jared Moskowitz takes his place on the Capitol Hill with a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
This Week in South Florida: N. Patrick Range II

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A tug of war is underway over Virginia Key Beach, Miami’s historic Black beach, and decades’ worth of plans and promises to build a museum there to focus on Miami’s Black history. The Miami City Commission replaced the Virginia Key Beach Trust...
MIAMI, FL
Traffic alert in Broward: Flamingo Road closes after crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Monday morning crash caused authorities to close Broward County’s Flamingo Road near Washington Street. This turned University Drive and Hiatus Road into alternate routes in Pembroke Pines. For more traffic delays, visit the live radar on this page. This is a developing story.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

