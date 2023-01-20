Read full article on original website
Man detectives identify as serial ‘pillowcase’ rapist testifies in Miami-Dade case
MIAMI – The man who detectives identified as the serial “pillowcase” rapist testified in Miami-Dade County court Monday. Detectives said Robert Koehler used a pillowcase to cover the faces of dozens of his victims in the 1980s from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach counties. Koehler, now a 63-year-old...
Miami-Dade police identify officer who killed gunman in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A witness’s video shows a gunman’s erratic behavior before an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed him on Saturday evening in Homestead. Local 10 News sources identified the police officer as Francisco Moreno and the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed the identity on Monday afternoon.
Police officers surround car after pursuit in Miami-Dade
Police officers surrounded a light gray car on the Florida Turnpike after a pursuit Monday in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrounded the gray Hyundai on the southbound lanes, near Southwest 88 Street, also known as Kendall Drive. Location.
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
Man fatally shot by off-duty Miami-Dade police officer in Homestead
Homestead, FLA – An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Homestead shopping center on Saturday evening. Video later posted online showed the incident. In the video, originally posted on a community Instagram page, a security guard can be seen telling...
Chain reaction crash injures 10 in Broward
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Ten were injured, including a group of children and teens, during a chain-reaction crash, on Sunday, on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County. The driver of an orange 2017 Hyundai SUV first collided with a guardrail in the northbound lanes near University Drive before crashing into a white 2015 Nissan sports utility vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Broward father charged for allegedly striking teen girl who was fighting his daughter
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing charges after jumping into a brawl between two teens. Police say Jerry Mareus brought his daughter to a Sunrise bus stop on Tuesday, specifically for her to fight another teen. It took a turn when the 30-year-old allegedly started swinging...
BSO deputy injured after slamming vehicle into pole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after crashing their vehicle into a pole. Officials said it happened Saturday morning in Pompano Beach near northwest 3rd Avenue and West Sample Road. The deputy was responding to an emergency when she lost control of her car...
Florida Keys man arrested after breaking into home, assaulting man, authorities say
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man was arrested Friday after forcing his way into a residence and attacking a man, authorities said. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Edward Jack Burke, 46, was charged with burglary with a battery. Authorities said MCSO was...
Disturbing video shows brutal beatdown of student inside Miami Beach Senior High School
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A violent beatdown was caught on camera at Miami Beach Senior High School on Friday morning. The disturbing video shows a ruthless beating of a student that seems to just drag on as many other students around them were heard laughing and being seen recording the fight.
No way out for pair of South Florida booze bandits, cops say
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Sunny Isles Beach police say they caught a pair of booze bandits last Friday. Photos taken by the department’s officers show stacks and stacks of alcoholic beverages, worth about $1,500, from stores in Sunny Isles Beach and North Miami Beach inside an SUV driven by Glenese Dingle, 40, of Miami.
This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The swearing in this week for several Broward County members of congress was the ceremonial one, following the real one in DC. One of them is South Florida’s only brand new, first-time congressman. Jared Moskowitz takes his place on the Capitol Hill with a...
This Week in South Florida: N. Patrick Range II
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A tug of war is underway over Virginia Key Beach, Miami’s historic Black beach, and decades’ worth of plans and promises to build a museum there to focus on Miami’s Black history. The Miami City Commission replaced the Virginia Key Beach Trust...
Traffic alert in Broward: Flamingo Road closes after crash
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Monday morning crash caused authorities to close Broward County’s Flamingo Road near Washington Street. This turned University Drive and Hiatus Road into alternate routes in Pembroke Pines. For more traffic delays, visit the live radar on this page. This is a developing story.
10 people hurt, including 5 children, in multi-vehicle crash on Sawgrass Expressway
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A multi-vehicle accident badly impacted traffic in northern Broward County on Sunday. It happened on the Sawgrass Expressway in the area of the University Drive exit, which is near the border of Coral Springs and Parkland. According to the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, a total...
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed over possible structural concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Top floors of the Broward County Courthouse were closed off Friday afternoon as a precaution at the request of Broward County officials possibly over structural concerns. On Thursday evening, Broward County Administration was notified by facilities management that there were potential structural issues in the...
Dirty Dining: Inspector finds 31 violations at Kendall restaurant, rodent droppings in Thai restaurant’s pan
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We have said it before and we will say it again: For some reason Inspectors in District 1 (Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys) who work for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation don’t follow the same rules as inspectors in other areas.
Safety commission discusses new training policy as MSD massacre approaches 5 years
PARKLAND, Fla. – On Feb. 14, 2023, it will be five years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. On Friday, the MSD Safety Commission discussed a new training policy to put into place. The model is a step-by-step guide for those responding to the scene of an...
Video shows man stealing wigs from Oakland Park beauty store, pepper spraying employees
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a beauty store taking approximately $1,200 worth of merchandise in Oakland Park and pepper spraying employees, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, detectives responded to a...
Humane Society of Broward County hosting ‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ event in Coconut Creek
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County announced that they are hosting the show “Mutts Gone Nuts” in Coconut Creek. Two shows will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Township Center for the Performing Arts. The dogs that...
