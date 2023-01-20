RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Weather and speed were partially to blame for a fatal crash over the weekend, according to Randleman Police. Police say that on Sunday night, Stacie Luther, of Randleman, was on W. Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy, who said that Luther’s car “broke traction” and she crossed […]

RANDLEMAN, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO