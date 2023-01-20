ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

wfmynews2.com

Woman dies in crash due to wet conditions in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car twice and running off the road into trees Sunday night in Randleman, according to police. Randleman police and Randolph County EMS responded to the crash. Stacie Nicole Luther was driving west on West Academy Street...
RANDLEMAN, NC
CBS 17

NC road rage ends with man shooting into car on I-40, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man after an alleged road rage-related shooting on Interstate 40. At around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting. Investigators say that the suspect was driving a white van on I-40 West when he fired a round from an unknown firearm into […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thomasville Police looking for robbery suspect

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:10 p.m. at Quik Chek on 800 Bryan Street. The employee that was present during the robbery told police the suspect was a black...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

38-year-old woman found safe in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Police said Frances Regina Thompson 38, was found safe. Winston-Salem police said Frances Regina Thompson was last seen on the 4700 block of Oak Ridge Drive around midnight Sunday. Thompson was last seen driving a 2001 black Chevrolet Impala with the North Carolina license plate...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Wrong-way driver dead after causing crash killing woman, 2 children, troopers say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A fourth person has died as the result of a wrong-way crash in Davidson County earlier this month, North Carolina troopers said. On Jan. 9, two vehicles – a Chrysler passenger vehicle and a Chevrolet SUV – were traveling north on Highway 109 when another vehicle, a Toyota 4-Runner SUV, driving south, traveled left of center and hit the Chrysler head-on before crashing into the Chevrolet.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Sunday morning. At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, officers came to do a security check at the scene after getting a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

I-85 lanes closed due to car crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Be wary of this on your commute home!. Three out of four southbound lanes on I-85 near High Point and Liberty Road are closed due to a car crash. The closures are near mile marker 113 heading south. The impact on traffic is expected to be high.
ARCHDALE, NC
