High Point man killed in DWI crash on Lexington Ave., police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after getting hit by an impaired driver in High Point Sunday, police say. It happened on the 2400 block of Lexington Avenue. Police received a call around 5:00 p.m. about a crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a driver dead...
Impaired driver in High Point causes deadly crash; 40-year-old man killed, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead after another driver, accused of driving while impaired, crashed into his car in High Point. The crash happened Sunday around 5 p.m. at the 2400 block of East Lexington Avenue, near Waverly Street. First responders determined a 2008 Hummer H3 was...
Weather, speed factors in fatal crash after Randleman woman runs off road, police say
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Weather and speed were partially to blame for a fatal crash over the weekend, according to Randleman Police. Police say that on Sunday night, Stacie Luther, of Randleman, was on W. Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy, who said that Luther’s car “broke traction” and she crossed […]
Man leads Kernersville police on chase after traffic stop on Justice St.
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase during a traffic stop Monday morning, police say. Kernersville police said it happened around 9:20 a.m. at Justice Street near Bodenhamer Street. Driver Daquan Dewayne Glover of Winston-Salem sped off as soon as an officer approached his vehicle, sparking a chase on I-40 west.
Woman dies in crash due to wet conditions in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car twice and running off the road into trees Sunday night in Randleman, according to police. Randleman police and Randolph County EMS responded to the crash. Stacie Nicole Luther was driving west on West Academy Street...
Accident report reveals new info on NC police car, YMCA bus head-on crash
We're learning new developments in the crash that involved a police vehicle and a YMCA bus on Thursday afternoon.
Man arrested in Graham after dragging victim by their own car while stealing it
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection to dragging a victim with their car while stealing it from the KC Quickie Mart Friday, according to Graham police. The incident happened Tuesday on 312 Providence Road at 7:34 p.m. The victim was exiting the Quickie Mart when they...
NC road rage ends with man shooting into car on I-40, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man after an alleged road rage-related shooting on Interstate 40. At around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting. Investigators say that the suspect was driving a white van on I-40 West when he fired a round from an unknown firearm into […]
Woman last seen in Surry County missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
NC police ID man killed in Popeyes drive-thru shooting
At the scene, police found Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, dead in the parking area of Popeyes.
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man shoots into car on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem road rage: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man after an alleged road rage-related shooting on Interstate 40. At around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting. Investigators say that the suspect was driving a white van on I-40 West when he fired a round from an unknown firearm into […]
Fatal shooting under investigation in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS,N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police said they responded to Pacific Court just off Rainbow Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. At the scene, police found a person deceased in a parking lot near the area. The victim has been...
Thomasville Police looking for robbery suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:10 p.m. at Quik Chek on 800 Bryan Street. The employee that was present during the robbery told police the suspect was a black...
38-year-old woman found safe in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Police said Frances Regina Thompson 38, was found safe. Winston-Salem police said Frances Regina Thompson was last seen on the 4700 block of Oak Ridge Drive around midnight Sunday. Thompson was last seen driving a 2001 black Chevrolet Impala with the North Carolina license plate...
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
Wrong-way driver dead after causing crash killing woman, 2 children, troopers say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A fourth person has died as the result of a wrong-way crash in Davidson County earlier this month, North Carolina troopers said. On Jan. 9, two vehicles – a Chrysler passenger vehicle and a Chevrolet SUV – were traveling north on Highway 109 when another vehicle, a Toyota 4-Runner SUV, driving south, traveled left of center and hit the Chrysler head-on before crashing into the Chevrolet.
33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Sunday morning. At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, officers came to do a security check at the scene after getting a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. […]
Man wanted for allegedly shooting person, stealing car in Graham arrested
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) —A man accused of stealing a car and shooting the owner has been taken in custody, according to the Graham Police Department. GPD officers came to the 500 block of College Street on Tuesday night after getting a report of a shooting. Investigating officers determined the incident started at the KC Kwiki […]
I-85 lanes closed due to car crash
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Be wary of this on your commute home!. Three out of four southbound lanes on I-85 near High Point and Liberty Road are closed due to a car crash. The closures are near mile marker 113 heading south. The impact on traffic is expected to be high.
