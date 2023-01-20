Read full article on original website
literock973.com
Repair shop at Cortland dealership a ‘complete loss’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The repair shop at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cortland is reportedly a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department say the office and showroom escaped extensive damage because of a fire wall and closed doors, preventing the flames from spreading.
cortlandvoice.com
Two-car accident in Cortlandville causes injuries
A two-car accident in the town of Cortlandville over the weekend injured three individuals, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. The scene of the accident took place on Route. 13 near the CountryMax store Saturday morning. A representative from the Homer Fire Department was the first on scene and reported a young individual unconscious in one of the cars, the release stated.
localsyr.com
Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
wxhc.com
Major Fire Burns Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Cortland
A major fire erupted at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Route 281 in Cortland early Friday morning. Around 3am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to the dealership to heavy smoke and flames coming from the auto repair area, located in the rear of the building. The volume of the fire forced firefighters to fight the fire from only the outside of the building.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland woman steals items from local store and attempts to flee on foot
A city of Cortland woman was arrested after she stole items from a store in Cortland County, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that once Summer E. Dixson, 27, stole the items from the Walmart store in Cortlandville, she fled on foot. Dixson was...
wxhc.com
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart
On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Walmart Retail Theft Case
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened Jan. 19 around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. A woman went into the store, placed approximately $70 worth of merchandise into her purse and left without paying, troopers said.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
wesb.com
State Police Highway 20 Initiative
New York State Police have released the results of the US Highway 20 enforcement initiative. The January 17th speed enforcement initiative was a multi-state effort carried out by twenty-five State Troopers from Troops A, C, D, E, G, & K. The troopers issued 178 citations and gave 41 warnings, with 104 of the citations being speed related.
Icy Weather Brings Down Tree & Power Line in Central New York, Blocks Road
The latest round of winter weather is causing slippery road conditions along with several school delays and closings. The sleet and freezing rain are bringing down trees and power lines, causing spotted power outages. Both a tree and power line are blocked in the road in the Ilion Gorge. Crews...
Chemung County man dies after staying in a condemned house, 4 others injured
A Chemung County man is dead after staying in a house that was condemned in July of 2022. Four other people were also sent to the hospital from carbon monoxide exposure.
Heroic bystanders rescue woman from burning car on New York highway
The woman is in critical condition. The post Heroic bystanders rescue woman from burning car on New York highway appeared first on Talker.
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
wnypapers.com
NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers
No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
cnyhomepage.com
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
Rising Heating Costs in New York State: Residents Brace for Impact and Seek Assistance
Syracuse, NY - Governor Hochul and New York State continue to work helping NY residents keep the heat on during the colder months. The New York Public Service Commission forecasts that electric and natural gas bills for the 2022-2023 winter season will be higher than last year, with an average projected increase of 29% for natural gas bills statewide.
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
