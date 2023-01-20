ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

literock973.com

Repair shop at Cortland dealership a ‘complete loss’

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The repair shop at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cortland is reportedly a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department say the office and showroom escaped extensive damage because of a fire wall and closed doors, preventing the flames from spreading.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Two-car accident in Cortlandville causes injuries

A two-car accident in the town of Cortlandville over the weekend injured three individuals, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. The scene of the accident took place on Route. 13 near the CountryMax store Saturday morning. A representative from the Homer Fire Department was the first on scene and reported a young individual unconscious in one of the cars, the release stated.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Major Fire Burns Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Cortland

A major fire erupted at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Route 281 in Cortland early Friday morning. Around 3am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to the dealership to heavy smoke and flames coming from the auto repair area, located in the rear of the building. The volume of the fire forced firefighters to fight the fire from only the outside of the building.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart

On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Walmart Retail Theft Case

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened Jan. 19 around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. A woman went into the store, placed approximately $70 worth of merchandise into her purse and left without paying, troopers said.
ERIE, PA
WIBX 950

Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?

When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
wesb.com

State Police Highway 20 Initiative

New York State Police have released the results of the US Highway 20 enforcement initiative. The January 17th speed enforcement initiative was a multi-state effort carried out by twenty-five State Troopers from Troops A, C, D, E, G, & K. The troopers issued 178 citations and gave 41 warnings, with 104 of the citations being speed related.
WBRE

New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
wnypapers.com

NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers

No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
ROCHESTER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.

