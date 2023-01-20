A two-car accident in the town of Cortlandville over the weekend injured three individuals, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. The scene of the accident took place on Route. 13 near the CountryMax store Saturday morning. A representative from the Homer Fire Department was the first on scene and reported a young individual unconscious in one of the cars, the release stated.

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO