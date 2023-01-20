Read full article on original website
Tech forgot its umbrella
It kind of feels like tech forgot its umbrella. Like, it remembered to pack its water bottle, wear the right shoes and layer up, but when it came time to officially go outside — and say, face the year ahead — it realized that a waterproof hoodie wasn’t enough. It needs an industrial umbrella.
TikTok bans
Across the country is growing, with 19 public universities instituting prohibitions on the Chinese-owned app in the last several months. But to even call it a “ban” is a bit overzealous. Take Leon Ondieki, for instance. The senior at University of Georgia was quick to figure out a...
Shopping app Temu is using TikTok’s strategy to keep its No. 1 spot on App Store
Offering cheap factory-to-consumer goods, Temu provides access to a wide range of products, including fast fashion, and pushes users to share the app with friends in exchange for free products, which may account for some of its growth. However, a large number of its new installs come from Temu’s marketing spend, it seems.
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming
An option to pay to get rid of ads altogether has been something Twitter users have been expressing a desire for since at least the introduction of the original Twitter paid subscription, which provided a number of features to users but did nothing to change the rate at which they saw ads on the site. Musk previously tipped that there would be a fully ad-free higher tier subscription coming in 2023 in mid-December last year. At the time, Musk also said Blue subcribers at the existing rate would see half the ads of free users.
Twitter is now accepting Community Notes contributions from four more countries
Community Notes aims to allow users to add more context to tweets through links and reports. The program has been widely used to debunk or correct claims made in popular tweets. Twitter introduced the social fact-checking program last year in the U.S. under “Birdwatch”. In September, Twitter started adding more...
