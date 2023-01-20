Cheyenne Central distance runner Sydney Morrell will be headed to the Big 12 conference to continue her career at Iowa State. Morrell won the 4A state championship in cross country as a senior with a winning time of 18.29.79. She placed 4th at state cross country as a junior in 4A, 4th as a sophomore, and 15th as a freshman so she has displayed marked improvement in her career.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO