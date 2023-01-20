Read full article on original website
Sydney Morrell of Cheyenne Central Signs with Iowa St.
Cheyenne Central distance runner Sydney Morrell will be headed to the Big 12 conference to continue her career at Iowa State. Morrell won the 4A state championship in cross country as a senior with a winning time of 18.29.79. She placed 4th at state cross country as a junior in 4A, 4th as a sophomore, and 15th as a freshman so she has displayed marked improvement in her career.
Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell Wins Gatorade Wyoming Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
The 2022-23 Gatorade Wyoming Girls Cross County Player of the Year is Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell. Morrell earns her first Gatorade Award and is the second winner from Cheyenne Central High School. In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company announced Morrell’s...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
This Wyoming Soda Fountain Is Chock-Full Of Classic Treats
If you're traveling up I-25, north of Cheyenne, or heading down south, don't forget to stop into Chugwater Wyoming and have lunch, and perhaps a treat, at Wyoming's oldest Soda fountain and malt shop. If I'm heading north or south I always stop there. While waiting on breakfast or lunch...
Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February
It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
LIST: Cheyenne Area Weather-Related Cancellations and Closures
Below is a complete list of weather-related cancellations and closures that have been sent to KGAB Radio. This list will be updated as new cancellations and closures come in. Laramie County School District 1 on Two-Hour Delay Jan. 19. Due to predicted winds and hazardous road conditions, the district will...
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
oilcity.news
Three abortion bills hit the docket
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for...
capcity.news
After chance of snow tonight, mostly sunny skies predicted for Cheyenne in coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a chance of seeing some snow tonight, though the clouds are mostly expected to clear up in the coming days. Tonight, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports a 40% chance of snow, with a 30% chance continuing into early Monday morning. The Cheyenne area is predicted to see a high temperature of 35 degrees, with a low of 15.
capcity.news
Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have mostly sunny weekend ending with possibility of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will have a mostly sunny weekend with the possibility of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 20, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 28 and north-northwest winds at 5 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 12 and northwest winds at 5–10 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne expected to see snow Sunday night
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have seen plenty of winter weather over the past few weeks and can expect to see even more this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a slight chance of snow today will turn into a likelihood by Sunday night. On Sunday,...
capcity.news
Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Sheridan Media
Representative Crago on First Weeks of Session
State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) is in Cheyenne for the legislative session, and will be talking with Sheridan Media giving weekly updates on happenings with the legislature. Today he talks about the first couple of weeks beginning slowly and progressively getting busier. He explained how bills move through...
WyoPreps
