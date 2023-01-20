ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is a mildly pithy tweet from Phil Mickelson a sign he might get back in the mix on social media again?

If there’s one thing we lament about Phil Mickelson and the awkward place he now holds in professional golf after defecting from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf League last summer, it’s the lack of playful commentary he once authored on his social-media accounts. Before the controversial comments that changed public perceptions on Lefty as he transitioned to the upstart Saudi-backed circuit, the six-time major champion had developed a humorous persona on Twitter, becoming a fun follow as he answered questions and fueled debate with combination of wit and snark.
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen Confirm They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Tribute

In the midst of the heartache of saying goodbye to her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Peterson revealed they have a daughter. It's unclear when they welcomed their child, but a rep for Keough confirmed to POPSUGAR that the two are parents. Smith-Peterson shared the news while reading a speech that his wife wrote in tribute to her mother during Presley's Jan. 22 memorial service in Graceland.
Why players are wearing ribbons this week in Abu Dhabi to honor a fellow tour pro

ABU DHABI — All week, players, caddies and officials at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship have been wearing black ribbons in memory of the late Barry Lane. It is a touching tribute that will continue during Sunday’s final round at Yas Links and will be repeated at next week’s Dubai Desert Classic. The popular Englishman passed away after a short illness in December at the age of 62.
Henrik Stenson had a 'fun' in his DP World Tour return, but waits anxiously to see if he, and other LIV golfers, can play much longer

ABU DHABI — It wasn’t quite a deja vu moment. But it was close. Exactly 12 months before, Henrik Stenson was standing in exactly the same spot talking to the same journalist about his final round in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. A year ago, the 46-year-old Swede had shot a closing round seven under 65; this time he had to settle for a score one shot higher. But the conversations were strikingly similar, with the Ryder Cup captaincy top of the agenda.
Architect Gil Hanse scores first 'real' hole-in-one on a course he designed and the tale of how it happened is incredible

From friends and colleagues, golf course architect Gil Hanse has taken the good-natured needling with a smile and roll of his eyes. Yes, Hanse could claim three holes-in-one in his life, but they’d all come at one very special, but very small layout—The Cradle par-3 course that Hanse designed and opened at the Pinehurst Resort in 2017. “Fake” aces is the harsh assessment of Hanse’s business partner, Jim Wagner, whom—the architect likes to point out—doesn’t have a hole-in-one of his own.
Another LIV Golf executive shakeup gives Greg Norman bigger role at Saudi circuit

Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director and Golf Saudi CEO, is no longer in an administrative role with the breakaway circuit, Golf Digest has confirmed. Sports Illustrated was the first to break the story. Al Sorour, who serves as an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is...

