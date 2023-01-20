ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Why Ohio voters should pay close attention to Larry Householder's corruption trial

Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
It's no secret that people donate money to politicians they hope will support their views or causes.

Nor is anyone surprised when a company funds lawmakers it hopes will protect or enact laws making their businesses more successful.

It's all part of our often messy democratic process, even if it leaves the average Ohioan wondering who has their back.

What happened at the Ohio Statehouse in 2019 was anything but democratic and it nearly fleeced more than $1 billion from our collective wallets.

Federal prosecutors will begin presenting evidence Monday against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican, and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges in the state's largest political corruption trial ever.

Corrupt scheme or politics as usual?Trial of ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder begins

The duo are accused of taking $61 million from Akron-based FirstEnergy to ram a controversial bill through the Legislature allowing a utility subsidiary to receive a massive bailout it claimed was necessary to save two nuclear power plants. Two co-defendants have already pleaded guilty to related charges, while a third died by suicide.

Not only are Householder and Borges accused of personally and politically benefiting from FirstEnergy's millions, they are also facing racketeering charges normally reserved for major criminals.

Their conspiracy involved FirstEnergy routing the $61 million to them through dark-money political groups, which do not have to disclose their donors due to the awful Citizens United Supreme Court ruling. Householder also used the funds to defeat a referendum against House Bill 6 using cutthroat tactics and xenophobic ads falsely linking China to the issue.

What is dark money?How was it used in the House Bill 6 scandal?

FirstEnergy has admitted it bribed public officials, entered a deferred prosecution agreement, paid a $230 million fine and fired several top executives. It's been a dark chapter for one of Akron's most important employers, with the trial likely to further tarnish the company's image.

One might wonder why Householder and Borges are taking their case to trial given these facts. But they insist they did nothing wrong and that their conduct is allowable under the law even if the politics look bad.

We welcome the trial as an opportunity to shed more light on this troubling story and the clear ethical breaches of those involved.

We also may learn more about the role of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed House Bill 6, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. Both were directly involved in conversations with FirstEnergy, although neither has been directly implicated in the Householder scheme.

One might hope convictions on at least some of the charges could influence lawmakers to reconsider the role of cash in exerting political influence.

But as former Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper noted recently, corporate money is the driving force behind nearly every non-social issue approved by Ohio lawmakers. Pepper blames the state's heavily gerrymandered Statehouse districts for eroding voter accountability, noting partisan districts allow representatives to use the ongoing culture wars to keep their jobs.

'In a league of its own':Ohio is No.1 state when it comes to public corruption, experts say

It's a vicious cycle where politicians peddle fear, collect campaign cash from willing corporate and dark-money donors and then pass laws with questionable benefits to Ohioans. How else can you explain Ohio lawmakers recently labeling natural gas a green energy?

Until this week, Ohio Democrats, who also received donations from FirstEnergy, were the only lawmakers to propose ethics reforms in the 30 months since this scandal erupted. A group of Republicans did propose a welcome set of ideas on the eve of the trial this week, but the timing was insincere at best.

We urge everyone to closely watch this trial and learn how big business has entrenched itself in our Statehouse.

Regardless of the outcome, the conduct of Householder, his fellow defendants and FirstEnergy can never be excused or accepted.

We deserve better. When will enough of us demand it?

Migdalia Velez
3d ago

stop the CORRUPTION in OHIO. ALSO GET RIG OF THE GERRYMANDERING THAT HOW THEY CHEAT OUR VOTES AND STAY IN POWER REPUBLICAN CULT NEED TO GO. TIME TO TURN. OHIO BLUE.WE THE PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER. START VOTING BLUE

Michael Salinger
3d ago

The latest brand of republicans don’t care about anything other than owning the libs. They stand by while their leaders cheat, lie and laugh at them as long as they think they are getting a glass of liberal tears to wash down their fealty.

Terrie
3d ago

Yep watching this closely. The energy guys were fired for their part of the scandal so it should be a slam dunk that Householder and others are found guilty of corruption. I do wonder how DeWine appointed overseer and still waiting for him to be charged. I think it was like $4 million that he got— for what. There should be a detailed list of what each reason for payment and duration.

