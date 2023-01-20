ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Clarkston gas station owner helps Oakland County lottery club realize it won huge jackpot

By Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVjLC_0kLSl8Jm00

A Clarkston gas station owner recently helped an Oakland County lottery club realize they'd won a huge jackpot.

A representative of the four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club purchased a ticket at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road for the Lotto 47's Dec. 10 drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The representative returned to the gas station a few days after the winning numbers were drawn — 4-7-8-18-25-35 — and that's when the owner told them a ticket sold at the store had won a $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

"I made a mental note to check my ticket when I got home and then completely forgot about it," the representative told the Michigan Lottery.

"A few days later, I saw the ticket and remembered that I still hadn’t checked it. When I realized that we’d won the jackpot, it took me awhile to gather my thoughts. Once it sunk in, I called my wife and the other club members to tell them the good news! It still seems unreal.”

The club members are family who have been playing together for awhile. They opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount. They each plan to save their winnings.

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Oakland county family lottery club wins $3.73M jackpot ticket

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest multi-million dollar jackpot won in Michigan was awarded to a four-person lottery club from Oakland County. Even with all the luck in the world, it appears there is still power in numbers as one family of four discovered recently. "Our family decided to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
progressivegrocer.com

1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot

A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Port Huron lake house has beach and balconies

A two-story, brick home with more than 100 feet of beach on Lake Huron, a five-car garage, and two balconies with a view of the water is on the market. The traditional-style house is located at 3201 Conger Street near Gratiot Avenue and Garfield Street in Port Huron, about a tenth of a mile from Lighthouse Park and about a mile from the Bluewater Bridge.
PORT HURON, MI
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
FENTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan lawmakers increased special education funding last year. Did it make a difference?

With a boost to special education funding last summer, school districts in Michigan have more funds than usual to dedicate to some of the state's most vulnerable learners. But advocates for students with disabilities say that money — an additional $246 million this fiscal year — isn't making a difference in the classroom just yet. To do that, they say, they need more from state leaders. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is outlining her priorities for the year...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy