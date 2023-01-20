Clarkston gas station owner helps Oakland County lottery club realize it won huge jackpot

A Clarkston gas station owner recently helped an Oakland County lottery club realize they'd won a huge jackpot.

A representative of the four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club purchased a ticket at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road for the Lotto 47's Dec. 10 drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The representative returned to the gas station a few days after the winning numbers were drawn — 4-7-8-18-25-35 — and that's when the owner told them a ticket sold at the store had won a $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

"I made a mental note to check my ticket when I got home and then completely forgot about it," the representative told the Michigan Lottery.

"A few days later, I saw the ticket and remembered that I still hadn’t checked it. When I realized that we’d won the jackpot, it took me awhile to gather my thoughts. Once it sunk in, I called my wife and the other club members to tell them the good news! It still seems unreal.”

The club members are family who have been playing together for awhile. They opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount. They each plan to save their winnings.