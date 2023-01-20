This Mexican restaurant was a favorite for state workers. It closed one Sacramento location

Sign up for our free weekly Food & Drink Newsletter

Vallejo’s Restaurant has closed its downtown Sacramento location, the local Mexican eatery announced via Facebook.

The restaurant at 1100 O St. closed at the start of 2023. It was a surprise to a customers, but the changed was a planned business move. The closing social media post appeared to hint at a coffee shop to come.

“It’s been a pleasure serving all of our friends, family and creating memories,” Vallejo’s Facebook post read. “Although this may have come as a surprise it has been previously planned as we focus on our new ventures to come this year in 2023! Stay tuned! Hope you like cafe.”

Downtown Sacramento employees took their lunch breaks at the 11th and O streets Vallejo’s because of its convenient, homey salads and burritos. Come dinner, combo plates such as tilapia borracha (“drunken fish) or chile Colorado were more popular.

Many of those options are still available at Vallejo’s other location, which remains open at 4th and S streets near Southside Park. One that isn’t: a strip steak torta with lettuce, guacamole and onions that paid homage to Posey’s General Store, a beloved former tenant at 1100 O St.

Arturo and Efrain Vallejo entered the Sacramento restaurant scene by opening Vallejo’s Deli in a midtown Victorian in 1983.

They made the move downtown with the original Vallejo’s Restaurant in 1992, then followed that up with the Southside Park location shortly thereafter. A third location at 1331 O St. closed in 2013.

What to look for: Still craving Vallejo’s pozole or burritos? While the downtown Sacramento location has closed, a sister location remains open at 1900 4th St. in Southside Park.

Where: 1100 O St., Sacramento.

Hours: Already closed.

What’s next: Building is not yet listed for rent.