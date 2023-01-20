ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg Fire Rescue battles roaring blaze at residence

Leesburg Fire Rescue was dispatched to a Leesburg residence after a report was received Sunday afternoon of flames coming from a home on Dixie Avenue. Engines 62 and 61 arrived at the Dixie Street address where flames were roaring from the windows of the house and from the roof. The units worked together to complete an interior attack on the fire and a search of the residence. Flames were mostly located in one room of the structure. There was smoke damage to the rest of the house.
LEESBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Deputies arrest man involved in traffic crash

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard. As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Suspect arrested after crash, shooting and chase in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Investigators were processing multiple scenes in Hernando County Monday after a crash near a busy area of Cortez Boulevard led to a shooting, a law enforcement pursuit and an arrest in a nearby neighborhood. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it started with the crash on...
SPRING HILL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
HOLIDAY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash

The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County man killed after suffering medical emergency while driving pickup

A Sumter County man was killed after suffering a medical emergency while driving a pickup in Hillsborough County. The 49-year-old Webster man was driving the southbound pickup at 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 39 in when he suffered the medical emergency, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He lost control of the truck, which left the roadway and struck a traffic sign. He died at the scene of the crash.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Sumter County man killed in Plant City crash

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Sumter County man Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 49-year-old from Webster was traveling south on SR-39, south of McGee Road in Plant City, when he suffered a medical emergency. Troopers say the driver lost...
PLANT CITY, FL
hernandosun.com

Pedestrian killed in late-night collision

A Spring Hill driver was unhurt in a late-night collision that claimed a pedestrian from Zephyrhills. Florida High Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that just before midnight on Jan. 19, a tractor/trailer truck driven by a 51-year-old man from Spring Hill was traveling west on SR-50 west of Irwin Street in Brooksville when a 56-year-old man from Zephyrhills walked into the path of the tractor-trailer and was struck by the truck.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart driver flees scene after forcing Villager to flip her tricycle

A golf cart driver took off after forcing a Villager to flip her low-rider trike on the multi-modal path. Ann Marie Milot, 72, who lives in the Village of Dunedin, was riding her tricycle with her husband, Bob, Wednesday afternoon north bound on the path on the east side of Morse Boulevard. Ann Marie was ahead of her 81-year-old husband as they approached the hairpin turn where Morse Boulevard meets Deskin Lane near the Village of Osceola Hills. Two carts were behind them. One cart passed Bob and then Ann Marie just as three carts moving southbound entered the blind turn. The second northbound cart turned directly in front of her and slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the carts. Ann was forced to the side and slammed on her trike’s brakes to avoid colliding with the other cart. Her 57-pound trike flipped over on top of her, pinning her underneath.
THE VILLAGES, FL
iontb.com

One dead, one injured in crash involving a motorcyclist in Largo

The Largo Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the area of Missouri Ave and Bayview Dr for a two-vehicle accident. On Thursday, January 19, 2023 at approximately 6:20 p.m., a motorcycle traveling southbound, with two occupants, struck a northbound Chevy sedan that made a left/westbound turn into the motorcyclist’s path.
LARGO, FL
villages-news.com

Man will lose driver’s license after traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood

A man will lose his driver’s license after a traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood. Kevin James Elliott, 31, of Ocala, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence this past week in Sumter County Court. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL

