This R&B festival drew 40,000 people to Sacramento last year. It’s coming back this spring

One of Northern California’s largest annual R&B music festivals is coming back to Sacramento this spring.

Sol Blume, founded in 2017 by ENT Legends, strives to bring top R&B, soul, and hip-hop artists to Sacramento.

The two-day event last year brought more than 40,000 attendees to Discovery Park, where fans enjoyed performances spanning across three different stages. The festival also featured family activities, art installations, wellness sessions, and local vendors from throughout the Sacramento area.

The showcase is scheduled to makes its return to Discovery Park on April 29 and 30. Ticket sales and a festival lineup will be announced soon.

Organizers moved Sol Blume to Discovery Park last year to give the festival a bigger venue. Its first performances took place in Cesar Chavez Park in downtown Sacramento.

“It was time to level up. Discovery Park was the only venue that could bring that energy needed, bringing everything to life,” one of the festival founders, Fornati Kumeh, said last year. “We leveled up the artist selection, the entire experience.”

Some of last year’s performers included: Jorga Smith, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko and Summer Walker.

The showcase event included performances from Sacramento natives, Danielle Scales, better known as Yelly and Victoria Mone’t.

“Being from Sacramento, it’s important to us that we showcase the talent, you know. We definitely want to push the Sacramento culture,” said Kumeh. “Sac is on the map and it’s emerging.”

Sol Blume aims to create a fun, safe, and inclusive space where like-minded individuals can gather to celebrate art, culture, love, social diversity, and good vibes.