ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

This R&B festival drew 40,000 people to Sacramento last year. It’s coming back this spring

By Marcus D. Smith
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eyos8_0kLSkQcu00

One of Northern California’s largest annual R&B music festivals is coming back to Sacramento this spring.

Sol Blume, founded in 2017 by ENT Legends, strives to bring top R&B, soul, and hip-hop artists to Sacramento.

The two-day event last year brought more than 40,000 attendees to Discovery Park, where fans enjoyed performances spanning across three different stages. The festival also featured family activities, art installations, wellness sessions, and local vendors from throughout the Sacramento area.

The showcase is scheduled to makes its return to Discovery Park on April 29 and 30. Ticket sales and a festival lineup will be announced soon.

Organizers moved Sol Blume to Discovery Park last year to give the festival a bigger venue. Its first performances took place in Cesar Chavez Park in downtown Sacramento.

“It was time to level up. Discovery Park was the only venue that could bring that energy needed, bringing everything to life,” one of the festival founders, Fornati Kumeh, said last year. “We leveled up the artist selection, the entire experience.”

Some of last year’s performers included: Jorga Smith, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko and Summer Walker.

The showcase event included performances from Sacramento natives, Danielle Scales, better known as Yelly and Victoria Mone’t.

“Being from Sacramento, it’s important to us that we showcase the talent, you know. We definitely want to push the Sacramento culture,” said Kumeh. “Sac is on the map and it’s emerging.”

Sol Blume aims to create a fun, safe, and inclusive space where like-minded individuals can gather to celebrate art, culture, love, social diversity, and good vibes.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
4kids.com

Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near Sacramento

Bundle up in your warmest winter clothes and head to the best snow sledding spots for kids near Sacramento for a wintry adventure of a lifetime!. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the white-capped mountains are calling for some chilly adventure. It’s winter season, and kids are looking forward to a snow day family getaway. And one of the best outdoor activities for kids during the winter months is snow sledding near Sacramento. So, bundle up in your winter gear, grab your saucer sled, and start hunting for the perfect sledding hill with everything necessary for a fun family day away from home!
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Our Place Events, Taste of Hawaii Dinner

Our Place is located in the center of Historic Old Sacramento and they offer several amenities including:. On-Site Catering, Full-Service Bar (Hosted or No Host) 1 large Indoor Banquet Room accommodating up to 200 guests with built-in dance floor, stage, wood pillars & wall of windows overlooking the outdoor Courtyard and 1 small banquet room opening in March of 2023.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Silicon Valley

The Estates at Newport — new homes in West Sacramento

The Estates at Newport is West Sacramento’s premier new-home community. Find spacious single- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,105 to 3,123 square feet with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Enjoy an ideal setting just minutes from downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento River and the American River. Shopping and dining are just a short walk away at the Southport Town Center. Enjoy the comforts of standard features including granite kitchen countertops, LED lighting, tankless water heaters and owned solar panels!
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

55K+
Followers
666
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy