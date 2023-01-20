ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Duke Energy Carolinas seeks NC rate increases

By Associated Press
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NbJR_0kLSjkMl00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state.

Proceeds from the rate case initiated by the state Utilities Commission, the first initiated by the Duke Energy subsidiary since 2019, would go in part to make electric grid reliability and security improvements and help it collect more power from renewable sources, the company said.

Duke Energy Carolinas’ coverage area spans much of central and western Carolina, including Charlotte, Durham and the Triad.

The rate case is similar to one filed in October by Duke Energy Progress, which covers customers in eastern and central North Carolina — including those in Raleigh, Fayetteville and Wilmington — as well as in and near Asheville. Both companies are subsidiaries of Charlotte-based Duke Energy Corp.

Thursday’s proposal, with annual increases in early 2024, 2025 and 2026, would result in overall cumulative rate increases of 15.7% and 17.9% for residential customers. A typical Duke Energy Carolinas residential customer would see their monthly bills rise from $115.01 per month to $127.55 starting next Jan. 1, with smaller increases in successive years to $134.63, according to a news release.

The proposal would result in over $820 million in additional net retail revenues by 2026, according to figures from the utility.

As with the Duke Energy Progress case, Thursday’s proposal also includes a new program for low-income customers to reduce their bills and new energy efficiency programs offered to all customers that can lead to savings on bills.

The utilities commission, with its seven members chosen by the governor, decides whether to approve or modify rate requests after holding a hearing and receiving comments from advocacy groups, customers and the commission’s public staff.

The rate requests come after Duke Energy substations in central North Carolina were damaged by gunfire in early December, knocking out power to 45,000 customers in Moore County. And hundreds of thousands of customers of the two subsidiaries in North and South Carolina were subjected to rolling blackouts on Dec. 24 during extremely cold weather as power demand soared but supply dwindled.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 7

Jessica Hammaker
3d ago

thank a Democrat for their Green New Deal and make sure you shake Cooper's hand and tell him thanks a lot what a joke on the American people

Reply(2)
3
Darrell Brown
3d ago

With the Money Duke Energy spends on Our State & Federal Politicians, think they won't get their way? ....$$$$$$$$

Reply
3
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Jan. 22: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices […]
KANSAS STATE
onekindesign.com

Check out this beautiful home renovation with a view in North Carolina

Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for his contemporary home renovation project located in North Asheville, North Carolina. This project originally began with a kitchen renovation and ultimately expanded to the renovation of all three floors of this residence. The existing Kitchen was dark, drab, and dated. The homeowner...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
whqr.org

Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC

Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WLTX.com

South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win

FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
FORT MILL, SC
newsfromthestates.com

A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch

1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy