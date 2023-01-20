ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Turnto10.com

Rain arrives Sunday night with a change to snow on Monday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our active weather pattern is far from over. Despite being in the typical coldest part of the year, this next area of low pressure once again produces predominately rainfall. Rain starts between 5-7 pm from west to east. As low pressure draws nearly overhead, the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rain in the morning changing to snow for the afternoon

A developing coastal storm is bringing rain tonight that will become heavy at times as winds begin to increase. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 30s. As the storm center moves over Nantucket by midday tomorrow the rain will change to wet snow and winds will be rather strong from the NW at 15-25MPH . Temperatures should be just above freezing 33 or 34° until nightfall Monday so most accumulations that occur will tend to be on grassy surfaces. However, any bursts of moderate snow (1 inch per hour rates) that develop at times will be enough to cause roads to become slushy and snow covered. As we go into the evening hours the snow will be quickly coming to an end, pretty much by 8PM. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the tidal situation for Monday morning as well for any possible splash over, but the good news is that the storm center will have passed so tidal effects will likely be minimized.
NANTUCKET, MA
Turnto10.com

Average price of gasoline up 10 cents in Rhode Island

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island went up 10 cents this week, according to a Monday report from AAA Northeast. The average was $3.35 per gallon in the Ocean State. The price went up seven cents from last month’s average. The average price in Massachusetts was $3.37...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

NEW: Up to 3 Inches of Snow Possible Monday Afternoon, More Snow in Forecast Midweek

The National Weather Service is predicting one to three inches of snow for parts of Rhode Island on Monday. More snow is in the forecast midweek. Today: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 3pm. High near 37. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whdh.com

Rhode Island family reunited with lost dog

A Rhode Island family has been reunited with their lost dog who was found far away from home. Bella had been lost since 2021 when she was found by a couple in Florida. “At first I didn’t believe it until they sent me a picture, and I was like oh my gosh, that’s Bella,” said owner Melissa Reynolds.
FLORIDA STATE
Turnto10.com

Education fair shows Rhode Island parents schooling options

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Representatives from most Rhode Island schools hosted an education fair at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Sunday afternoon. The fair marked the beginning of National School Choice Week, allowing families to explore schooling options. It serviced students and families from Pre-K to twelfth grade...
WARWICK, RI
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations.  One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.”  “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
NEWPORT, RI

