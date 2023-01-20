Read full article on original website
Weather Alert: Snow This Evening; Some Accumulations Expected
12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello has your forecast for Monday, January 23, 2023.
Weather Alert Day: Monday afternoon snow may lead to slick roads
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Temperatures are marginal once again for a snow event but given hours of snow on the way and higher rates, some minor accumulation is possible today and will lead to some slick spots on the roads. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos...
Rain arrives Sunday night with a change to snow on Monday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our active weather pattern is far from over. Despite being in the typical coldest part of the year, this next area of low pressure once again produces predominately rainfall. Rain starts between 5-7 pm from west to east. As low pressure draws nearly overhead, the...
Winter storm bringing up to nine inches of snow to parts of MA
A winter weather advisory has been issued across Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing rain, sleet. and up to nine inches of snow to certain areas. As of 6 a.m., many areas of the state are seeing a cold rain, which is expected to turn...
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get? Check this interactive map
Much of Massachusetts is forecast to receive wet, heavy snow Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for western Franklin and Western Hampshire counties with a winter weather advisory issued for much of the rest of the state. A total of 5 to...
Rain in the morning changing to snow for the afternoon
A developing coastal storm is bringing rain tonight that will become heavy at times as winds begin to increase. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 30s. As the storm center moves over Nantucket by midday tomorrow the rain will change to wet snow and winds will be rather strong from the NW at 15-25MPH . Temperatures should be just above freezing 33 or 34° until nightfall Monday so most accumulations that occur will tend to be on grassy surfaces. However, any bursts of moderate snow (1 inch per hour rates) that develop at times will be enough to cause roads to become slushy and snow covered. As we go into the evening hours the snow will be quickly coming to an end, pretty much by 8PM. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the tidal situation for Monday morning as well for any possible splash over, but the good news is that the storm center will have passed so tidal effects will likely be minimized.
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for rain and snow that could lead to tough travel Monday.
Average price of gasoline up 10 cents in Rhode Island
The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island went up 10 cents this week, according to a Monday report from AAA Northeast. The average was $3.35 per gallon in the Ocean State. The price went up seven cents from last month’s average. The average price in Massachusetts was $3.37...
NEW: Up to 3 Inches of Snow Possible Monday Afternoon, More Snow in Forecast Midweek
The National Weather Service is predicting one to three inches of snow for parts of Rhode Island on Monday. More snow is in the forecast midweek. Today: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 3pm. High near 37. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Rhode Island family reunited with lost dog
A Rhode Island family has been reunited with their lost dog who was found far away from home. Bella had been lost since 2021 when she was found by a couple in Florida. “At first I didn’t believe it until they sent me a picture, and I was like oh my gosh, that’s Bella,” said owner Melissa Reynolds.
Education fair shows Rhode Island parents schooling options
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Representatives from most Rhode Island schools hosted an education fair at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Sunday afternoon. The fair marked the beginning of National School Choice Week, allowing families to explore schooling options. It serviced students and families from Pre-K to twelfth grade...
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts Friday
The snow has started to arrive in some counties, here's a look at some of the snowfall amounts in Franklin and Hampshire counties.
See how much more snow to expect in your area of Mass. (interactive map)
A sloppy mix of rain and snow descended on Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon, though forecasters said it could transition to mostly snow by Friday. The type of precipitation — rain, snow, sleet, or a slushy mixture of the three — is expected to vary across the state, the National Weather Service said.
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations. One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.” “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
