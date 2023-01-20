Read full article on original website
BBC
LPGA Tour: Charley Hull takes joint second behind Brooke Henderson at Tournament of Champions
-16 B Henderson (Can); -12 M Stark (Swe), C Hull (Eng); -11 N Korda (US); -9 N Hataoka (Jpn) Selected others: -2 G Dryburgh (Sco); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) England's Charley Hull finished joint second behind winner Brooke Henderson at the LPGA season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida. Canada's...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek loses to Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff out to Jelena Ostapenko
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seed Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after losing to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC
Pays de Cassel 0-7 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores five in French Cup win
Kylian Mbappe scored five goals as Paris St-Germain ran riot against sixth-tier Pays de Cassel to reach the last 16 of the French Cup. Pays de Cassel had already won three games to reach the last 32 and managed to hold out for 29 minutes before Mbappe opened the scoring.
