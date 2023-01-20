Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
7 People Dead After Another Mass Shooting in California: Report
At least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco. Three of the victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while a fourth body was spotted at a nearby location, cops said. It is unclear where the last three bodies were found at this stage. After sharing that a media staging area would be held at a local power substation, police said the suspect apparently turned himself in to authorities there. CBS News reported that a man in a white baseball hat was taken by officers while in handcuffs—and police quickly noted that any threat to the public was over. “There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office office wrote in a tweet minutes later.A suspect is now in custody in the Half Moon Bay shootings. Here's the intense moment it happened - caught on video by our @abc7newsbayarea camera pic.twitter.com/1ZGcLh8Byz— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 24, 2023 This is a breaking news story and will be updated.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments / 0