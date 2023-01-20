At least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco. Three of the victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while a fourth body was spotted at a nearby location, cops said. It is unclear where the last three bodies were found at this stage. After sharing that a media staging area would be held at a local power substation, police said the suspect apparently turned himself in to authorities there. CBS News reported that a man in a white baseball hat was taken by officers while in handcuffs—and police quickly noted that any threat to the public was over. “There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office office wrote in a tweet minutes later.A suspect is now in custody in the Half Moon Bay shootings. Here's the intense moment it happened - caught on video by our @abc7newsbayarea camera pic.twitter.com/1ZGcLh8Byz— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 24, 2023 This is a breaking news story and will be updated.Read more at The Daily Beast.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO