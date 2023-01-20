Read full article on original website
Related
Ubisoft says it cancelled multiple games because nobody wanted them anyway
Arising from anonymous employee interviews, it seems those three cancelled Ubisoft games left their playtesters cold. But, it's not all bad news for fans of the publisher's roster of titles. Ubisoft is in the midst of it at the moment. For a little challenge, I would like you to name...
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
Ubisoft is finally developing The Crew 3, says insider
Development on The Crew 3 is said to be fully in motion, according to an industry insider, with corroboration on its potential setting and the aims that the game has for its racing experience. The Crew 2 missed the mark in a number of ways when it launched in 2018,...
Classic Ubisoft game is free to download to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
We may be several weeks into the new year, but Chinese New Year is just days away. This year, it falls on Sunday 22 January, and the new year will officially see us enter the Year of the Rabbit. To celebrate, Ubisoft are releasing an aptly themed freebie. Ubisoft hasn't...
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
The Last Of Us planned story DLC about Ellie's mum
Naughty Dog once planned for The Last of Us to have DLC that told the story of Ellie’s mum. Oh, what could have been!. When the original version of The Last of Us was released in 2013, it was followed up by the quite brilliant Left Behind DLC. This piece of story DLC was also included in the PS4 remaster of 2014 and then incorporated into the PS5 remake in 2022.
Assassin's Creed Mirage release date appears online
The possible release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage has seemingly appeared online. That’s at least according to a recent retail leak. The potential release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage was shared in a Reddit post after it was leaked on a Polish retailer website. An image of the possible release date was then shared by Reddit user, gui_heinen.
Avatar: The Way of Water nominated for Best Picture Oscars 2023
We all doubted Avatar’s cultural impact in the lead-up to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water but I confess, we were wrong. James Cameron’s sequel hasn’t just broken box office records, it’s now also landed itself a ‘Best Picture’ nomination at this year’s Academy Awards.
The Last Of Us Part 3 is already being inspired by the HBO show
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the episode two of The Last of Us - scroll with care. Episode two of The Last of Us has introduced fans to a brand new concept that makes the infected even more terrifying, and it sounds like it could be included in a future game.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2 is finally fixing its god-awful Gulag
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been a mixed bag so far. Despite all the hype for the sequel pre-launch, the reality hasn’t been quite so sweet, and many players have been thoroughly unhappy with the title. Popular CoD streamer Dr Disrespect recently called Warzone 2.0 “the worst Call...
Resident Evil 7 hailed the creepiest game in the series, six years on
Resident Evil is easily one of the most iconic horror series in gaming. If you want spooks, everyone knows that any Resi game can provide - it’s not a question of will it be scary, but how little sleep you’re going to get as a result of playing it.
HBO's The Last Of Us leads to huge spike in sales of the games
HBO’s The Last of Us series has drummed up more hype than any of us could ever have imagined and I’m loving every second of it. If I’m not watching the show, I’m probably talking or writing about and yet, I’m still craving more. I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s being slowly drawn towards embarking on yet another playthrough of the game.
Assassin's Creed fan pitches game set during the Irish war of independence
An Assassin’s Creed fan has pitched for a game to be set during the Irish war of independence and civil war. The Assassin’s Creed series often takes us to various historic moments during humanity's existence. We’ve seen the Revolutionary War in Assassin’s Creed 3, the Industrial Revolution in Syndicate and the Peloponnesian War in Odyssey, to name but a few.
Nintendogs is being revived for mobile according to new patent
The Nintendogs titles are some of the best games released this century, and I refuse to hear otherwise. Back when the Nintendo DS first released, there were very few better ways to while away the time than by training up cute puppies and taking them on the path of glory to becoming agility trial champions.
The Last Of Us creators confirm Tess had a son and explain his grim fate
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the episode two of The Last of Us - proceed with caution. Episode two of The Last of Us was yet another rollercoaster ride of emotions. I didn’t think that clickers could get any scarier than they were in the games, but no - that entire museum sequence was pure nightmare fuel.
WWE 2K23 is just a blank cover this year, weird
WWE 2K23 will soon be on the way. After all, it’s cemented itself as a yearly gaming staple. This year though, when the game launches on 17 March, it’ll feature a blank cover … sort of. Please don’t make me explain the joke. Last year saw...
Call Of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 has been delayed
Bad news for Call of Duty players - season two of both Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 has been pushed back, but a new release date is in sight. As PlayStation Universe reports, season two was initially planned to launch at the start of February, but has been delayed, seemingly as a result of player feedback. Many have been seriously unimpressed with Warzone 2.0, with some uninstalling the game until improvements are made, so it sounds like the devs have been hard at work trying to rectify the situation.
Non-gamers are just learning The Last Of Us Cordyceps is real, and they're freaking out
The story of The Last of Us is in equal parts heartbreaking and terrifying. Ever since the first game’s release in 2013, gamers everywhere have been dealing with the horrifying information that the Cordyceps fungus, AKA the thing infecting everyone in the games, actually exists, and is just as disturbing in reality as it is in fiction.
Marvel's Avengers killed and removed from sale after just two years
Barely two years after its initial release, it’s been confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will be getting its final update in two months’ time, with the game set to be removed from digital storefronts later this year. Marvel’s Avengers was a great game…in theory. The idea of having...
HBO’s The Last of Us premiere broke my heart more than the game did
The Last of Us’ prologue is somewhat legendary in the world of gaming. It’s an emotional gut-punch, but it’s an opening that’s widely considered to be one of the very best that gaming has to offer. I’ve played through it countless times. I know exactly what’s coming and yet, my heart shatters every single time. In fact, I didn’t think the prologue could possibly be improved. Last year’s The Last of Us Part I certainly added to the immersion with the use of haptic feedback and 3D audio, but it ultimately told the exact same tale.
GAMINGbible
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0