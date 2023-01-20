ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Infant found safe, man arrested after vehicle theft in Terre Haute

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle that had an infant inside.

According to Terre Haute Police , the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 1560 N 25th Street.

Police say 26-year-old Trey Blaine stole a vehicle that had been occupied by an infant child. A search of the area quickly located the vehicle abandoned but still occupied by the child. The child was reported to be safe and sound.

Investigation of surveillance video and several tips led police to Blaine. Indiana State Police assisted in the arrest.

Blaine was arrested for vehicle theft and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

