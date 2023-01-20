ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Joan Katri, 1939-2023

Joan Katri was born in 1939 in Eureka to Bernard and Mary Katri. She grew up in Ferndale, graduating in l957 from Ferndale High School. Joan attended and graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland. She then worked in commercial art in San Francisco for several years after which she lived on the East Coast for a number of years.
FERNDALE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Helen ‘Louise’ Watson, 1958-2023

Helen Louise Watson, age 64, passed away on January 22, 2023. Louise was born December 14, 1958 in Eureka to Frank and Helen Wingo. She lived almost her entire life in Manila, from birth, until 2011, when she moved to Eureka. Louise married her high school sweetheart, Larry Watson, in 1974. She was known to many as “Aunt Lou” and was always willing to feed you, let you sleep on the couch, take a shower or help if she could. To her she had many kids and she loved them all, but she would also tell your ass off if you needed and sometimes even if you didn’t.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Hold Community Communion in Ferndale

Following complaints from a local church about an ultimately canceled drag show in Ferndale, Humboldt’s queer community and allies held a “community communion” in the Cream City on Sunday. The Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence-organized event drew around 150 people to Ferndale City Hall for a morning...
FERNDALE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

County Supervisors Poised to Put the Humboldt Bay Trail South Project Out for Bids

Good news for fans of non-motorized transportation: The last stretch of trail needed to connect Eureka and Arcata is getting closer to realization. At its regular meeting tomorrow, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve plans for the Humboldt Bay Trail South, a paved, four-and-a-quarter mile waterfront pathway between the two bayside municipalities. The agenda item also calls for the board to authorize the public works director to put the project out for bids, pending authorization from the Federal Highway Administration.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

GoFundMe for Man Struck and Killed on Hwy 101

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Gerardo Martinez, the young man fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Fortuna on January 14. Gerardo, known to some as Jr. or Roldi, was a member of the Papa & Barkley’s team. Though Gerardo dealt with multiple struggles according to his sister Rafaela, he remained “a giving person with a big heart.”
FORTUNA, CA
mendofever.com

76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
ALDERPOINT, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022

David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision

ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home

Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Flee After Vehicle Reportedly Collides With Home in Rio Dell

A vehicle collided with a home on Painter Street near Rio Dell Avenue in Rio Dell about 12:30 a.m., according to a report made by law enforcement to dispatch. He said that two suspects fled the scene. The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge, was abandoned at the scene. The vehicle is...
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Injured, One Deceased After Being Struck by Vehicle on Alliance Road

Around 4:15 p.m. on January 17, scanner traffic indicated that a possible vehicle versus pedestrian collision had occurred on Alliance Road near Foster Avenue in Arcata. Immediately after the initial call went across the scanner, additional reports indicated that two subjects were “down” with a possible deceased victim.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad

A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
TRINIDAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy