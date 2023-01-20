Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Joan Katri, 1939-2023
Joan Katri was born in 1939 in Eureka to Bernard and Mary Katri. She grew up in Ferndale, graduating in l957 from Ferndale High School. Joan attended and graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland. She then worked in commercial art in San Francisco for several years after which she lived on the East Coast for a number of years.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Helen ‘Louise’ Watson, 1958-2023
Helen Louise Watson, age 64, passed away on January 22, 2023. Louise was born December 14, 1958 in Eureka to Frank and Helen Wingo. She lived almost her entire life in Manila, from birth, until 2011, when she moved to Eureka. Louise married her high school sweetheart, Larry Watson, in 1974. She was known to many as “Aunt Lou” and was always willing to feed you, let you sleep on the couch, take a shower or help if she could. To her she had many kids and she loved them all, but she would also tell your ass off if you needed and sometimes even if you didn’t.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Hold Community Communion in Ferndale
Following complaints from a local church about an ultimately canceled drag show in Ferndale, Humboldt’s queer community and allies held a “community communion” in the Cream City on Sunday. The Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence-organized event drew around 150 people to Ferndale City Hall for a morning...
lostcoastoutpost.com
County Supervisors Poised to Put the Humboldt Bay Trail South Project Out for Bids
Good news for fans of non-motorized transportation: The last stretch of trail needed to connect Eureka and Arcata is getting closer to realization. At its regular meeting tomorrow, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve plans for the Humboldt Bay Trail South, a paved, four-and-a-quarter mile waterfront pathway between the two bayside municipalities. The agenda item also calls for the board to authorize the public works director to put the project out for bids, pending authorization from the Federal Highway Administration.
kymkemp.com
GoFundMe for Man Struck and Killed on Hwy 101
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Gerardo Martinez, the young man fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Fortuna on January 14. Gerardo, known to some as Jr. or Roldi, was a member of the Papa & Barkley’s team. Though Gerardo dealt with multiple struggles according to his sister Rafaela, he remained “a giving person with a big heart.”
mendofever.com
76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home
Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
kymkemp.com
Two Flee After Vehicle Reportedly Collides With Home in Rio Dell
A vehicle collided with a home on Painter Street near Rio Dell Avenue in Rio Dell about 12:30 a.m., according to a report made by law enforcement to dispatch. He said that two suspects fled the scene. The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge, was abandoned at the scene. The vehicle is...
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
kymkemp.com
Two Injured, One Deceased After Being Struck by Vehicle on Alliance Road
Around 4:15 p.m. on January 17, scanner traffic indicated that a possible vehicle versus pedestrian collision had occurred on Alliance Road near Foster Avenue in Arcata. Immediately after the initial call went across the scanner, additional reports indicated that two subjects were “down” with a possible deceased victim.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Now Reported to Be Major Injuries] Head-On Collision With Entrapment on the Samoa Penninsula
At about 6:30 p.m., two vehicles collided head-on off of New Navy Base Road near LP Drive. One person is entrapped and three are injured, according to first reports over the scanner. A second ambulance was requested at 6:45 p.m. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Earthquake! 2.8M Earthquake 45 Kilometers West of Petrolia
More information at the USGS.
