Inside the Magic

‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer

After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy actor confirms two surprisingly violent ways your character can die

Hogwarts Legacy launches in a little less than a month's time and thanks to a leak, we've gotten a good idea of what players will look forward to. According to artwork, the map of the magical school's environments might be massive and apparently the game's main story clocks in at about 35 hours with completionists sinking in 70 hours to discover every single thing. Additionally, different houses in Hogwarts Legacy will lead to different ways to progress that main story and one of the houses will be visiting Azkaban as part of their educational experience. Or something.
Looper

Colin Creevey Disappears Without A Trace After Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

One of the aspects of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world that makes it so rich is the large cast of intriguing supporting characters, including students, teachers, and ghosts at Hogwarts. Some of these characters, sadly, didn't make it into the movies — or if they did, had their parts severely cut. One of these characters is Colin Creevey, a boy at Hogwarts who practically worships Harry. Colin makes a bit of a nuisance of himself by carrying around a camera and taking pictures but proves himself a good, loyal Gryffindor by joining Dumbledore's Army in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" and later, returning to his school during the Battle of Hogwarts to fight Voldemort and his Death Eaters.
Looper

Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Scene To Film Was In Deathly Hallows Part 2

Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
bleedingcool.com

Octopath Traveler II Reveals Ochette & Castti In Latest Trailer

Get a look at the latest characters in Octopath Traveler II, as the game is still on track to release this February. Square Enix has released a new trailer for Octopath Traveler II, as they show off two new characters in Ochette and Castti. As the game's release draws closer next month, we're getting more info on all eight of the characters being added to the sequel. This time around, we get a look at Ochette, the Hunter, and Castti, the Apothecary, along with a better look at how to progress through the game's story and see the many branches you can take that offer various degrees of freedom in your decision making. Enjoy the trailer down below!
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy Quidditch coming as DLC, apparently

Despite the devs repeatedly claiming that Quidditch won’t be included in Hogwarts Legacy, it looks like there may be hope for it being added post-launch. Quidditch is probably one of the most notable parts of the Harry Potter franchise - the fast-paced broom-based sport played a key role throughout the movies and books. So, it was understandable that many fans were disappointed when WB Games stated that it wouldn’t be included in the huge wizarding world RPG.
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft is developing a new Ghost Recon, says insider

Ubisoft has been going through somewhat of a rough patch as of late. You have to admit, it’s been a while since they released a major hit. They were relatively absent at last year’s Game Awards, except for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s win. After a...
TechRadar

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

- Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista among returning cast members. - Could be the final time this Guardians line-up appears in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the last time Marvel’s lovable group of ragtag superhero adventurers will team up on the big screen. Well,...
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Releases New Movie Trailer

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has released a brand new trailer, showcasing several new scenes and revealing a bit more of the plot of the upcoming movie. The new trailer confirms that the Red Wizards of Thay will be the antagonists of the film, as the magocratic wizards have used an artifact to create an army of the undead that only the movie's group of heroes can stop. The trailer showcase's Michelle Rodriguez's Holga in action, taking down a number of city guards using only a brick. We also see one of the Red Wizards cast several new spells, one of which animates a stone dragon that Chris Pine's Edgin stops with what appears to be an Immovable Rod. We also get a first glimpse at Szass Tam, who is confirmed to be the main villain of the movie.
BGR.com

Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know

Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
GAMINGbible

Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time

In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
GAMINGbible

Nintendogs is being revived for mobile according to new patent

The Nintendogs titles are some of the best games released this century, and I refuse to hear otherwise. Back when the Nintendo DS first released, there were very few better ways to while away the time than by training up cute puppies and taking them on the path of glory to becoming agility trial champions.
GAMINGbible

