Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer
After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
Hogwarts Legacy’s new cinematic trailer nails the atmosphere fans want to feel
You can never go wrong with some John Williams.
Hogwarts Legacy actor confirms two surprisingly violent ways your character can die
Hogwarts Legacy launches in a little less than a month's time and thanks to a leak, we've gotten a good idea of what players will look forward to. According to artwork, the map of the magical school's environments might be massive and apparently the game's main story clocks in at about 35 hours with completionists sinking in 70 hours to discover every single thing. Additionally, different houses in Hogwarts Legacy will lead to different ways to progress that main story and one of the houses will be visiting Azkaban as part of their educational experience. Or something.
Hogwarts Legacy fans say there's no shame in 'non-gamers' playing on the easiest difficulty
What do you get when you release a video game based on one of the biggest non-gaming franchises in the world? The answer is a lot of new people trying a video game for the first time, and it seems that we can expect that to happen plenty with the release of Hogwarts Legacy.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Colin Creevey Disappears Without A Trace After Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
One of the aspects of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world that makes it so rich is the large cast of intriguing supporting characters, including students, teachers, and ghosts at Hogwarts. Some of these characters, sadly, didn't make it into the movies — or if they did, had their parts severely cut. One of these characters is Colin Creevey, a boy at Hogwarts who practically worships Harry. Colin makes a bit of a nuisance of himself by carrying around a camera and taking pictures but proves himself a good, loyal Gryffindor by joining Dumbledore's Army in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" and later, returning to his school during the Battle of Hogwarts to fight Voldemort and his Death Eaters.
Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Scene To Film Was In Deathly Hallows Part 2
Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Are The Fantastic Beasts Movies Officially Dead? Newt Scamander Himself, Eddie Redmayne, Speaks Out
Here's what Eddie Redmayne knows about the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
A ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ Deleted Scene Saw Harry Get Closure on His Childhood
'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' closed out the film franchise. And 1 scene in particular would have brought things full circle.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
Ubisoft says it cancelled multiple games because nobody wanted them anyway
Arising from anonymous employee interviews, it seems those three cancelled Ubisoft games left their playtesters cold. But, it's not all bad news for fans of the publisher's roster of titles. Ubisoft is in the midst of it at the moment. For a little challenge, I would like you to name...
bleedingcool.com
Octopath Traveler II Reveals Ochette & Castti In Latest Trailer
Get a look at the latest characters in Octopath Traveler II, as the game is still on track to release this February. Square Enix has released a new trailer for Octopath Traveler II, as they show off two new characters in Ochette and Castti. As the game's release draws closer next month, we're getting more info on all eight of the characters being added to the sequel. This time around, we get a look at Ochette, the Hunter, and Castti, the Apothecary, along with a better look at how to progress through the game's story and see the many branches you can take that offer various degrees of freedom in your decision making. Enjoy the trailer down below!
Hogwarts Legacy Quidditch coming as DLC, apparently
Despite the devs repeatedly claiming that Quidditch won’t be included in Hogwarts Legacy, it looks like there may be hope for it being added post-launch. Quidditch is probably one of the most notable parts of the Harry Potter franchise - the fast-paced broom-based sport played a key role throughout the movies and books. So, it was understandable that many fans were disappointed when WB Games stated that it wouldn’t be included in the huge wizarding world RPG.
Ubisoft is developing a new Ghost Recon, says insider
Ubisoft has been going through somewhat of a rough patch as of late. You have to admit, it’s been a while since they released a major hit. They were relatively absent at last year’s Game Awards, except for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s win. After a...
TechRadar
Guardians of the Galaxy 3: release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more
- Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista among returning cast members. - Could be the final time this Guardians line-up appears in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the last time Marvel’s lovable group of ragtag superhero adventurers will team up on the big screen. Well,...
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Releases New Movie Trailer
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has released a brand new trailer, showcasing several new scenes and revealing a bit more of the plot of the upcoming movie. The new trailer confirms that the Red Wizards of Thay will be the antagonists of the film, as the magocratic wizards have used an artifact to create an army of the undead that only the movie's group of heroes can stop. The trailer showcase's Michelle Rodriguez's Holga in action, taking down a number of city guards using only a brick. We also see one of the Red Wizards cast several new spells, one of which animates a stone dragon that Chris Pine's Edgin stops with what appears to be an Immovable Rod. We also get a first glimpse at Szass Tam, who is confirmed to be the main villain of the movie.
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time
In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
Nintendogs is being revived for mobile according to new patent
The Nintendogs titles are some of the best games released this century, and I refuse to hear otherwise. Back when the Nintendo DS first released, there were very few better ways to while away the time than by training up cute puppies and taking them on the path of glory to becoming agility trial champions.
GAMINGbible
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0