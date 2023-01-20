Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has released a brand new trailer, showcasing several new scenes and revealing a bit more of the plot of the upcoming movie. The new trailer confirms that the Red Wizards of Thay will be the antagonists of the film, as the magocratic wizards have used an artifact to create an army of the undead that only the movie's group of heroes can stop. The trailer showcase's Michelle Rodriguez's Holga in action, taking down a number of city guards using only a brick. We also see one of the Red Wizards cast several new spells, one of which animates a stone dragon that Chris Pine's Edgin stops with what appears to be an Immovable Rod. We also get a first glimpse at Szass Tam, who is confirmed to be the main villain of the movie.

12 HOURS AGO