UPDATE: SWAT called to Richmond home after suspect breaks in, barricades self

RICHMOND — Around 7:52 a.m. this morning, Richmond Police responded to the 700 block of North 16th street on a report of someone attempting to break into a home.

When police arrived, an intruder entered the home. The home was occupied at the time, and officers evacuated them safely. Residents told police the intruder had a knife and was bleeding.

The intruder was identified as Ryan Hahn, 35. Richmond S.W.A.T. was called to assist officers after Hahn barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out. Hahn was taken safely into custody after a two and half hour standoff. He was taken to Reid Health for treatment and was admitted. Hahn did not sustain any injuries during the standoff, according to a department spokesperson.

At this time, this is an active investigation. We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

