Body found behind Airline Highway fairgrounds was stuffed inside plastic barrel, set on fire; deputies make arrest

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
wbrz.com
Woman, 71, killed in hit and run on Burbank Drive; deputies looking for drivers involved
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive Friday night, and sheriff's deputies are looking for the drivers responsible. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Burbank Drive at the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Officials identified the victim on Monday as 71-year-old Ethel Wesley.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Truck crashes into house in Baton Rouge; no one injured, sheriff's office says
A house on Lanier Drive sustained major damage Monday morning when a pickup truck accidentally backed into it. A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said nobody was at home when the crash happened, and no one in the truck was seriously injured. Staff photographer Hilary Scheinuk contributed...
wbrz.com
Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
KCEN TV NBC 6
wbrz.com
Four arrests made after investigation into LSU student's death; rape charges filed
BATON ROUGE – Multiple people have been arrested on rape charges by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office amid an investigation into the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Monday. Sources said a 17-year-old male was booked into the East Baton Rouge...
Opelousas Mother Charged After Toddler Dies From Fentanyl
The mother of a toddler who was found dead last summer with fentanyl in her system is now being charged in her daughter's death.
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
brproud.com
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
wbrz.com
Authorities respond to suspected fire at apartment complex on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex off Nicholson Drive early Monday morning. Shortly before 7 a.m., the St. George Fire Department was called to Meadows at Nicholson Drive near Gardere Lane for reports of smoke in a hallway. Emergency medical services responded, but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
wbrz.com
Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bar regulators in Baton Rouge spent Monday fact-finding, seeking more information about violence at a local lounge over the weekend. Sources say members of the parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board spoke privately to work out a response plan. The plan, right now, includes requesting a report on the incident at Dior Bar and Lounge from investigators by the end of the week.
Several minors arrested in stolen vehicle pursuit
Three of four minors were arrested in a stolen vehicle containing firearms and narcotics, according to Chief of Police Graig J. LeBlanc with the Opelousas Police Department.
theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police
A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department...
theadvocate.com
WAFB.com
Police provide updates on mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub (Full News Conference)
Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose.
wbrz.com
Row of homes in St. Mary Parish evacuated after possible explosive device found
AMELIA - A row of homes in Amelia were evacuated Saturday morning after someone contacted the sheriff's office about a possible explosive device found in a house. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the call came in shortly after 11 a.m. that an "unknown possible explosive device" was found in a home on Barrow Street in Amelia.
