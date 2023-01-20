Like antique hit-miss engines or farm machinery? Saturday, Jan. 28, brings the third annual show at the Ridge Manor Campground, 33456 Cortez Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a small, free display of antique flywheel engines, most of which are at least 100 years old, in running condition. Feel free to bring out your antique machinery, tractors, cars, etc., or just come and check it out. Just follow the signs to the pavilion within the campground. Free. For more information, call Loren at 352-340-8298.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO