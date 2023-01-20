ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

suncoastnews.com

Deputies arrest man involved in traffic crash

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard. As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
POLK COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco community calendar

Like antique hit-miss engines or farm machinery? Saturday, Jan. 28, brings the third annual show at the Ridge Manor Campground, 33456 Cortez Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a small, free display of antique flywheel engines, most of which are at least 100 years old, in running condition. Feel free to bring out your antique machinery, tractors, cars, etc., or just come and check it out. Just follow the signs to the pavilion within the campground. Free. For more information, call Loren at 352-340-8298.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Man wanted for throwing brick at a home in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that threw a brick at a victims window on Orange Drive in Holiday on January 13 around 7:45PM. According to the Pasco Sheriff’s office, the suspect was seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and black/white slides. The suspect then drove northbound on Orange Dr. toward Lange Rd., in what is believed to be a silver Chevy Impala.
HOLIDAY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex. Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa,...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
HOLIDAY, FL

