suncoastnews.com
Deputies arrest man involved in traffic crash
On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard. As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at...
Polk County Deputies Searching For Suspect After Stolen Car Found Sinking In Poinciana Lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Polk County are searching for a suspect that stole an idling car and dumped it in a Poinciana lake on Sunday. According to investigators, at around 8:50 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle sinking
Man Caught In Spring Hill After Firing Gun, Speeding Away On Motorcycle Following Crash
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been taken into custody following a crash that happened on Monday that led to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner
Car left running outside Dollar General ends up in Polk County lake
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in a Polk County lake over the weekend.
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
Tampa man accused of using device to steal gas from RaceTrac station
A Tampa man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly used a pulsar manipulation device to steal fuel from a gas station in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Mulberry Walmart TV Thieves
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three theft suspects at Mulberry Walmart. On January 10th, at about 8:40 am, three men entered the Mulberry Walmart and stole three large televisions. The men fled in a dark-colored Nissan sedan. In
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
Mysuncoast.com
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in kidnappings, including in Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve related a person to 2 kidnappings, including one in the Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage earlier this month in which the sufferer was raped. The different kidnapping occurred in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa condo...
iontb.com
Hit and run driver removed from car and revived with CPR and Narcan® after crash on Bay Pines Boulevard
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a reckless driver in the area of Bay Pines Boulevard and 95th Street at approximately 5:59 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023. A caller informed the Pinellas County Regional 9-1-1 Communications Center that a driver was crashing his vehicle...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco community calendar
Like antique hit-miss engines or farm machinery? Saturday, Jan. 28, brings the third annual show at the Ridge Manor Campground, 33456 Cortez Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a small, free display of antique flywheel engines, most of which are at least 100 years old, in running condition. Feel free to bring out your antique machinery, tractors, cars, etc., or just come and check it out. Just follow the signs to the pavilion within the campground. Free. For more information, call Loren at 352-340-8298.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Man wanted for throwing brick at a home in Holiday
HOLIDAY, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that threw a brick at a victims window on Orange Drive in Holiday on January 13 around 7:45PM. According to the Pasco Sheriff’s office, the suspect was seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and black/white slides. The suspect then drove northbound on Orange Dr. toward Lange Rd., in what is believed to be a silver Chevy Impala.
Citrus County deputies issue silver alert for missing 70-year-old woman
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for Beth Bolesky, 70, after she was last seen on Sunday evening.
Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex. Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa,...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday
HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
Deputies Searching For Man Who Stole A Dozen Bottles Of Champagne From Florida Publix
POLK COUNTY. Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the man pictured in the photo above. According to deputies, on December 27th at about 1:45 pm, he entered the Publix store at 1090 Spirit Lake Road near Winter Haven
Bay News 9
Citrus Co. man goes missing with unknown whereabouts, sheriff's office says
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has been searching for a local man that has been missing since last Thursday. Jeffery Shoemaker, 67, was reported missing on Jan. 19. He last spoke to his family on Jan. 17, according to officials. Sheriff's officials said he may...
