VIDEO: Garage fire damages Citrus Heights home; 1 person evaluated for burn injuries
CITRUS HEIGHTS -- One person is being evaluated for burn injuries after a garage and attic fire at a Citrus Heights home Sunday afternoon. The fire was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. at a home along Westbrook Drive. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting out of the garage. An aggressive attack was done and firefighters searched the home. Everyone made it out safe, but one person is being evaluated for burn injuries. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the home. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
Vacant building catches fire in downtown Sacramento
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Firefighters responded to a structure catching fire on Saturday night.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a fire broke out at a vacant building on 1900 block of 15th Street in downtown Sacramento.Fortunately, no injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
KCRA.com
Lanes closed on SB I-5 after fiery big rig crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fiery crash early Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County closed all lanes and significantly slowed traffic. As of 8:44 a.m., one lane had reopened. The crash happened on I-5 near Airport Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to KCRA 3 crews on scene.
Recent deadly fires prompt Sacramento Metro Fire to install smoke detectors in impacted neighborhoods
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Communities throughout the Sacramento area have been grappling with tragedy since the holiday season. Sac Metro Fire responded to 4 deadly house fires in the two weeks leading up to the end of 2022: two in Rio Linda, one in North Highlands and one in Rosemont.
Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly South Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday. The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.
2 people killed, 1 injured in Citrus Heights crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash near Citrus Heights Sunday evening. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. They said a Mercedes on Auburn Boulevard hit a...
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two people are dead in Citrus Heights after a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights when the driver tried to swerve to miss a pedestrian. Instead, the vehicle hit the pedestrian, killing them, and then swerved from the turn lane and hit an approaching vehicle head-on, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department spokesperson. Both the driver and the passenger of the first vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver died.The passenger was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is at the scene of a structure fire in Gridley on Sunday that briefly closed the railroad in the area. CAL FIRE says that the fire started at around 7:44 a.m. at a warehouse that has been abandoned for 10-15 years. Transients are known to camp at the warehouse.
Fox40
Birds rescued by Sacramento Fire Department from restaurant fire smoke
(KTXL) — Several birds were rescued by the Sacramento Fire Department when smoke from a nearby fire spread to surrounding businesses. A fire official said that around 5:20 a.m. a fire was reported at a restaurant, Bamboo Noodle House, in a strip mall on Lemon Hill Avenue. According to...
1 lane open on southbound I-5 near Sacramento International Airport exit after big rig crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif — One lane is open on southbound Interstate 5 near the Sacramento International Airport exit after a big rig crashed just after Metro Air Parkway Monday. The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. A big rig went off the road and hit a guard rail and sign, according to California Highway Patrol.
KCRA.com
South Sacramento family frustrated after they say storm cleanup has been neglected
Days after deadly storms ripped through Northern California, many people are still dealing with the damage. One resident in a south Sacramento apartment complex said a tree limb was stuck in his home for nearly two weeks. Latrice Baker said that on Jan. 9 her father, 78-year-old Albert Baker, reported...
CBS News
Toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills returned to owner
SACRAMENTO - Detectives recovered a significant amount of toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills after the burglary victims found the toys for sale at a buy-and-sell shop in Folsom. The stolen toys were initially located by the homeowner's daughter on social media, according to the El Dorado...
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City
YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
One man fatally stabbed in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed in South Sacramento early on Friday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place at around 2 a.m. in a board and care facility on the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. – Video above: Double fatal collision began as robbery One of the male […]
Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer
WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning. Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle. Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter. The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter. Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say. The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail.
Elk Grove Citizen
Portion of Highway 99 now dedicated to fallen EGPD officer
A year has passed since Ty Lenehan became the first officer to die in the line of duty in the Elk Grove Police Department’s 16-year history. Motorists will soon see his name whenever they drive on Highway 99 in Elk Grove. On Jan. 17, the Elk Grove police unveiled...
'I want people to remember them': Man who witnessed deadly South Sacramento crash involving carjacker calls for action
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What started as a purse snatching, ended as a fatal crash on Florin Perkins Road just North of Florin Road in South Sacramento, Thursday. A memorial of flowers now honors the two women killed where it happened. "I walked out this door and was having a...
ABC10
