Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety

KINSTON – A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection .

The innovative design will use a raised median to redirect drivers from either the cemetery or the Lowe’s shopping area into turning right onto U.S. 70. If drivers wish to go in the other direction, they can safely pull into a U-turn area that will be constructed with extra pavement on the highway for turning around.

In the same way, drivers on U.S. 70 West wishing to go to Lowe’s will drive past the closed median and use the U-turn area; Alternatively, drivers may access the shopping area via U.S. 70 and Sussex Street . This is a conventional intersection that allows for all turning movements under a traffic signal.

Construction is scheduled to start Monday with the closure of this median opening. During construction, drivers will encounter occasional lane closures in either direction in this vicinity. They should slow down and be alert for workers and equipment.

The construction is scheduled to be completed by late May.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.