ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjct.org

Strings Sports Brewery plans second location in Jax Beach

A popular family-owned craft brewery and restaurant in historic Springfield plans to open its second sports bar in the heart of Jacksonville Beach. Known for its craft beers on tap, street fare menu and family-friendly hospitality, Strings Sports Brewery has purchased the former longtime Terry's Country Store building at 1618 Penman Road in Jacksonville Beach. The independent grocery closed last year after its owner passed away.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Garage Rock. The Schizophonics – Tuesday, January 24. Jack Rabbits | San Marco. San Diego garage rock...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

How many people are homeless on the First Coast? We'll soon find out.

Volunteers will scatter across Duval, Clay and Nassau counties Wednesday to find out what they can about people living unsheltered on the streets. The federally mandated census is called the Point-in-Time Count and takes place each January in communities nationwide. Here on the First Coast it’s conducted by Changing Homelessness...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

It's time to request vote-by-mail ballots for March election

Do you want the convenience of voting by mail in the spring? You'll need to ask for a ballot, even if you've gotten one before. If you're in Duval County, the Supervisor of Elections Office must get your request for a mail-in ballot, along with certain information, by 5 p.m. March 11.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy