Read full article on original website
Related
FHP trooper taken to hospital after I-75 crash
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after his patrol car was hit on I-75 early Tuesday morning. According to the FHP, the trooper was working off-duty in a construction zone at the I-75 southbound entrance ramp from Glades Parkway. Around 2 a.m. the trooper was sitting in his marked patrol car, which was parked in the right inside lane of I-75 when it was rear-ended behind by a blue Nissan. The trooper was taken to the Cleveland Clinic and the driver of the Nissan was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Both had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was given a traffic citation for the crash.
2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested
Officials said the crash occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night A community has been left in mourning after two high school cheerleaders were killed when a police chase turned deadly this weekend, with one officer charged as a result. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15 — both of whom were students and cheerleaders at Brusly High School in Louisiana — were killed in the crash, which officials said occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night. Maggie's brother Liam Dunn was also...
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
33-year-old woman killed on highway after crawling out of rollover crash, Florida cops say
The woman walked onto a highway after crawling out of her overturned vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Fatal crash closes I-75 exit ramp to I-4
The exit ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to Interstate 4 remained closed early Thursday after a fatal single-car crash. A woman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta south on I-75 near milepost 262 at a high rate of speed about 3:20 a.m. when she lost control and struck several construction barrels and a guardrail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jetta came to rest blocking the inside lane of the ramp.
Woman sues beverage company after her drunken crash destroyed 4 homes in massive explosion
ONTARIO, Canada (WTVO) — A woman is suing a beverage company after she caused $10 million in damages from a drunk driving crash that caused an explosion that destroyed 4 homes. According to CBC, Daniella Leis, 26, alleges that the Ovations Ontario Food Services company shares some liability after she got drunk at a 2019 […]
Video shows driver crash, flip over inside car wash
A 77-year-old driver was rescued 90 minutes after his car crashed and flipped over inside a Pennsylvania car wash.
Toddler killed, eight others injured in Pennsylvania house fire
A grandmother is mourning the loss of her 2-year-old granddaughter Danika, who she called "her little angel," after she was killed in a fire at her home. Eight others were taken to the hospital, none of their injuries were life-threatening. WPXI's Lori Houy reports.Jan. 15, 2023.
Narcity
A 2-Year-Old Lost Her Family In A Devastating BC Car Crash & A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up
A 2-year-old's grandmother is now taking her in after her parents and newborn brother died in a car accident on Monday, January 16, near Castlegar, B.C. A fundraiser was started to support the toddler, Meadow Moonflower Mullaney, and her family. Castlegar RCMP said in a news release that police were...
Body of Man Missing for a Month Found in Crashed Car Under Bridge: Police
Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, had been reported missing by family members on December 10.
'Such a cliche': Sister of woman killed in drunk driving crash brings awareness
The family of a Naples woman hit and killed by an accused drunk driver is hoping to raise awareness while also raising money for funeral expenses.
1-Month-Old Girl Dies After Rollover Car Crash in California, 2 Others Injured
The baby was ejected from the Land Rover and taken to the hospital, where she died A car crash killed a 1-month-old girl in Los Angeles on Monday. The crash on the 101 Freeway in the Valley Village killed the infant and injured a Sylmar man, 27, and Sylmar woman, 26, who were transported to the hospital with significant injuries, the California Highway Patrol told CBS News. All three occupants of a Land Rover were taken to the hospital, but the child — who was ejected —...
Comments / 0