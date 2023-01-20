ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Miami

FHP trooper taken to hospital after I-75 crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after his patrol car was hit on I-75 early Tuesday morning. According to the FHP, the trooper was working off-duty in a construction zone at the I-75 southbound entrance ramp from Glades Parkway. Around 2 a.m. the trooper was sitting in his marked patrol car, which was parked in the right inside lane of I-75 when it was rear-ended behind by a blue Nissan. The trooper was taken to the Cleveland Clinic and the driver of the Nissan was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Both had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was given a traffic citation for the crash. 
People

2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested

Officials said the crash occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night A community has been left in mourning after two high school cheerleaders were killed when a police chase turned deadly this weekend, with one officer charged as a result. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15 — both of whom were students and cheerleaders at Brusly High School in Louisiana — were killed in the crash, which officials said occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night. Maggie's brother Liam Dunn was also...
BRUSLY, LA
Tampa Bay Times

Fatal crash closes I-75 exit ramp to I-4

The exit ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to Interstate 4 remained closed early Thursday after a fatal single-car crash. A woman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta south on I-75 near milepost 262 at a high rate of speed about 3:20 a.m. when she lost control and struck several construction barrels and a guardrail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jetta came to rest blocking the inside lane of the ramp.
People

1-Month-Old Girl Dies After Rollover Car Crash in California, 2 Others Injured

The baby was ejected from the Land Rover and taken to the hospital, where she died A car crash killed a 1-month-old girl in Los Angeles on Monday. The crash on the 101 Freeway in the Valley Village killed the infant and injured a Sylmar man, 27, and Sylmar woman, 26, who were transported to the hospital with significant injuries, the California Highway Patrol told CBS News. All three occupants of a Land Rover were taken to the hospital, but the child — who was ejected —...
LOS ANGELES, CA

