Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Glen Alfred Mathews
Glen Alfred Mathews passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on January 18, 2023, in Leesburg, FL. Glen was born in 1926 to the parents of Beatrice and Bartlette Mathews in Lady Lake, FL. Glen’s family history included some of the first homesteaders in Lady Lake and surrounding areas. Glen was the oldest sibling to brothers Buddy and Donald. Glen was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Lillie Mathews. Glen is survived by his daughter Mary Ann (John), grandsons Eric (Jamie) and Todd (Valencia), and great granddaughter Finley.
villages-news.com
Cindy Seidel
Cindy Seidel, beloved wife and mother; endearing friend to people and pets; retired medical professional (BSN, RN) having served in a range of clinical nursing, nursing education and administrative roles over a 30+ year career; passed away peacefully at home in December with her husband at her side. Mirroring her...
villages-news.com
Dorothy Wilbert
Dorothy Wilbert (Baker) of Lady Lake, Fl. passed away Wednesday January 18 ,2023 at the UF Health Villages Hospital. Dorothy was born in Central Square, N.Y. on January 31,1934. She was a farmer’s wife for many years in N.Y. then moved to Florida in 1975. She worked at Disney World for years, it was her dream job. She mostly kept active in church with friends. She always loved family being together especially at the holidays.
villages-news.com
Beverly Budd Chapel
Beverly Budd Chapel of The Villages Florida passed away January 17th, 2023, after a brief stay at The Buffalo Crossing Rehabilitation Center. Beverly was born on August 16th, 1933, in Warren, PA where she and her husband Glenn of 66 years resided until moving to the villages in 2007. Beverly...
villages-news.com
Anthony Liparulo
Anthony Liparulo, 87 of Summerfield, Florida died January 20, 2023. He was born May 28, 1935 in Bronx, NY and grew up in New London, Connecticut. His parents were Antoinette and Luco Liparulo. After high school Anthony (Tony) joined the US Air Force and was commissioned as an Officer after...
villages-news.com
Rosemary Reiss
Rosemary Lucy DiGiovanni Reiss of The Villages, Florida, was called to eternal life on November 19, 2022. Rosemary was born November 12, 1932 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to Fransesco and Mary DiGiovanni. She graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, attended Bethlehem Business College and began her working career at Bethlehem Steel Corporation. She also worked at Lehigh University in Bethlehem.
villages-news.com
Patrick J. Conner
Patrick J. Conner of The Villages, FL joined the Lord on January 14, 2023 at the age of 81. He was born on October 9, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in the Great Northeast section of Philadelphia. Patrick graduated from LaSalle High School and LaSalle College with a...
villages-news.com
Alligator In The Village Of Pine Ridge
This alligator was spotted in the water in the Village of Pine Ridge. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Wildwood student nominated for U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar Award
Brandon Martinez from Wildwood Middle High School has been nominated by the State of Florida for the prestigious U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar Award. Martinez is one of among only five nominees from the entire state for this recognition. This award recognizes students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and...
villages-news.com
American Kestrel With Breakfast To Go At Hogeye Pathway
This American Kestrel snagged some breakfast to go at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
John F. Torr
The family of John F. Torr (88) of The Villages is saddened to announce his sudden passing on January 15. After graduating from Dover High School in New Hampshire, John served his country, completing two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the U.S. Army as a CWO-3 after twenty years, during which time he was awarded the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Service Campaign Medal. Following his Army career, he was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard before retiring a second time in 1994.
villages-news.com
Wildwood wins award for ambitious plan to revitalize downtown
The City of Wildwood’s Downtown Master Plan has been honored by the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council with a Diamond Award. Commissioner Julian Green accepted the award this past week on behalf of Wildwood, and City Manager Jason McHugh participated in a panel discussion with other award recipients.
villages-news.com
Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square
Regarding the Issue of those who save seats in the squares while dancing or, even worse, when they go to eat and then return to their “saved” seats in the squares. Frankly, the only word for them is selfish, selfish, selfish!. It doesn’t matter if they live in...
villages-news.com
Golf cart driver flees scene after forcing Villager to flip her tricycle
A golf cart driver took off after forcing a Villager to flip her low-rider trike on the multi-modal path. Ann Marie Milot, 72, who lives in the Village of Dunedin, was riding her tricycle with her husband, Bob, Wednesday afternoon north bound on the path on the east side of Morse Boulevard. Ann Marie was ahead of her 81-year-old husband as they approached the hairpin turn where Morse Boulevard meets Deskin Lane near the Village of Osceola Hills. Two carts were behind them. One cart passed Bob and then Ann Marie just as three carts moving southbound entered the blind turn. The second northbound cart turned directly in front of her and slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the carts. Ann was forced to the side and slammed on her trike’s brakes to avoid colliding with the other cart. Her 57-pound trike flipped over on top of her, pinning her underneath.
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to appear at arraignment after fight over seat at restaurant
A Villager has been ordered to appear at an arraignment after a fight over a seat at the bar at a popular restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, has been ordered to appear at an arraignment set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Sumter County Court.
villages-news.com
Villager retains George Zimmerman lawyer after alleged attack on cop at Brownwood
A Villager accused of kicking a police officer at Brownwood has retained the attorney who won an acquittal for George Zimmerman. Mark O’Mara, who practices law in Orlando, gained national attention while serving as the defense attorney for Zimmerman, who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford.
villages-news.com
Man with painted face nabbed after spotted peering into windows of cars at hotel
A man with a painted face was apprehended after he was spotted peering into the windows of vehicles parked at a local hotel. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, who is homeless, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Saturday walking through the parking lot of the Microtel Hotel & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was walking “between numerous vehicles, stopping and looking inside each one,” the report said.
villages-news.com
Village of Pinellas resident sentenced in drunk driving case
A Village of Pinellas resident has been sentenced in a drunk driving case. Michael Dean Edwards, 70, pleaded no contest this past week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 yours of community service.
villages-news.com
Villager who drank beer at country club will lose driver’s license
A Villager who drank beer at a country club will lose his driver’s license. Terry Lee Bosher, 70, of the Village of Duval, entered a plea of no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation for one year, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and will lose his driver’s license for six months.
villages-news.com
Electronics and hazardous waste drop-off day set at Lake Okahumpka Park
After a holiday season of new television sets and computers, Sumter County will offer a collection for electronics and waste that need disposing. The Household Electronics and Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection, “Amnesty Day” will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E State Road 44 in Wildwood. Sumter County residents can drop off these materials free of charge.
Comments / 0