lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Helen ‘Louise’ Watson, 1958-2023
Helen Louise Watson, age 64, passed away on January 22, 2023. Louise was born December 14, 1958 in Eureka to Frank and Helen Wingo. She lived almost her entire life in Manila, from birth, until 2011, when she moved to Eureka. Louise married her high school sweetheart, Larry Watson, in 1974. She was known to many as “Aunt Lou” and was always willing to feed you, let you sleep on the couch, take a shower or help if she could. To her she had many kids and she loved them all, but she would also tell your ass off if you needed and sometimes even if you didn’t.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Joan Katri, 1939-2023
Joan Katri was born in 1939 in Eureka to Bernard and Mary Katri. She grew up in Ferndale, graduating in l957 from Ferndale High School. Joan attended and graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland. She then worked in commercial art in San Francisco for several years after which she lived on the East Coast for a number of years.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Hold Community Communion in Ferndale
Following complaints from a local church about an ultimately canceled drag show in Ferndale, Humboldt’s queer community and allies held a “community communion” in the Cream City on Sunday. The Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence-organized event drew around 150 people to Ferndale City Hall for a morning...
kymkemp.com
The Gay Pride Community Held a Communion in Ferndale Yesterday
Over 100 supporters of the Gay Pride community including the Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Queer Humboldt, Redwood Pride and Lost Coast Pride gathered in front of Ferndale’s City Hall yesterday to call attention to what they said was, “[A] stark increase in misinformation and fear mongering directed at the LGBTQ+ community.”
North Coast Journal
Music Today: Sunday, Jan. 22
Two 3 p.m. matinee gigs are happening today, both which more or less fall under the banner of “high” art. If you missed the main concert yesterday evening at Calvary Lutheran in Eureka, fear not, you still have a chance to catch a concert and. conversation with Trio...
kymkemp.com
The Home of Two Redway Schoolteachers Knocked off Foundation During Earthquake
Two Redway elementary schoolteachers are struggling to deal with terrible damage to their home, moving, and storing their belongings after a recent earthquake. Nicole Keenan, a local resident, created a GoFundMe page to assist two coworkers, Jim and Lara Garrison, whose Rio Dell home was damaged in the recent earthquakes. According to Keenan, the house was knocked off of its foundation and deemed uninhabitable.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Lynn Jones Makes Fine Art For the Masses With Her Beautiful Old Machines
If you find yourself walking down Third Street in Old Town Eureka in the afternoon, you might get lucky and see a vintage letterpress in action. You will not be able to tell, but this thing is loud, repetitive and fun to watch. It’s an old piece of machinery with...
kymkemp.com
Six Otters in the Humboldt Bay
A local who prefers the name Marc Pumpkinthief sent us this video of six otters by the Wharfinger in Eureka around 10 a.m. yesterday. The sunny days lately have wildlife and locals out enjoying the change in the weather. What have you been doing these bright days with your one...
kymkemp.com
A Logging Truck Near Carlotta in the 1930’s
In 1931, the Hammond lumber company opened up a new section of timber near Carlotta. The above photo shows one of the old logging trucks hauling out a large redwood (It was over six feet in diameter and 20 feet long according to the caption that came with the photo.)
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian hit by car on Broadway in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Yesterday, a person was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Broadway in Eureka. The collision occurred around 7:45 last night and closed both southbound lanes on Broadway. The Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and a city ambulance responded to the incident. Officials said...
kymkemp.com
One Dead in Tragic Crash West of Alderpoint
Press release from the Garberville California Highway Patrol Office:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
kymkemp.com
Second Suspect Wanted in Connection With Smash-and-Grab Burglary Near Freshwater Arrested, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. A second suspect wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On...
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Fortuna
A fire started in the laundry room of the Fortuna Redwood Inn in the 800 block of Main Street around 10:35 p.m. Emergency personnel have closed off the roadway at 8th and Main though it is unclear if Main Street or 8th Street or both are closed from reports over the scanner.
kymkemp.com
4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
kymkemp.com
Two Flee After Vehicle Reportedly Collides With Home in Rio Dell
A vehicle collided with a home on Painter Street near Rio Dell Avenue in Rio Dell about 12:30 a.m., according to a report made by law enforcement to dispatch. He said that two suspects fled the scene. The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge, was abandoned at the scene. The vehicle is...
KDRV
FireWatch: two Northern California forests get eligibility for wildfire risk reduction funds
EUREKA & REDDING, Cal. -- Northern California national forests including Siskiyou County are part of a federal government step toward wildfire risk reduction. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts Thursday to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. That effort includes more than 900,000 acres...
krcrtv.com
City of Eureka rescinds employee vaccination requirement as case rates continue to go down
EUREKA, Calif. — On Jan. 1, the City of Eureka rescinded its employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate. This, in addition the permanent closure three Humboldt County COVID testing clinics on Sunday, displays a very different start to the new year than the start of 2022, which began with a nationwide spike in COVID cases due to the rapid and far-reaching spread of the Omicron variant.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
