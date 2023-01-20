Helen Louise Watson, age 64, passed away on January 22, 2023. Louise was born December 14, 1958 in Eureka to Frank and Helen Wingo. She lived almost her entire life in Manila, from birth, until 2011, when she moved to Eureka. Louise married her high school sweetheart, Larry Watson, in 1974. She was known to many as “Aunt Lou” and was always willing to feed you, let you sleep on the couch, take a shower or help if she could. To her she had many kids and she loved them all, but she would also tell your ass off if you needed and sometimes even if you didn’t.

EUREKA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO