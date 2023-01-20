LJonathan Majors has been having quite the renaissance over the past few years. The actor first rose to fame with The Last Black Man in San Francisco and has made a name for himself ever since. Majors has already been cast in major roles in two major franchises, with Marvel Studios casting him as the villain of The Multiverse Saga and Michael B. Jordan casting the actor as the antagonist in Creed 3. So it's safe to say that Majors is booked and busy. Creed 3 looks great from every thing we've seen so far, and the actor looks like he'll be the franchise's best antagonist yet. Majors has been promoting his latest project, Magazine Dreams at Sundance, and the actor has been chatting it up with the press. In a new interview with Deadline, Majors revealed a bunch of things about his upcoming projects including Jordan hitting him for real a few times.

1 DAY AGO