Manhattan, KS

K-State women fall at Baylor 69-48

By Staff reports
 3 days ago
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory moves to the basket while being fouled by Texas Tech guard Jasmine Shavers during their Big 12 Conference game last Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

The downward skid continues for Kansas State women’s basketball.

The Wildcats (12-7, 1-5 Big 12) lost their fourth straight game Wednesday evening in a 69-48 road defeat at Baylor, a place they haven’t won since 2003.

