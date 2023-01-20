St. Louis City earnings tax refund
A class action lawsuit has been filed for anyone who did not live in the city of St. Louis in 2020, worked remotely, but whose employers withheld the 1% city earnings tax.
Attorney's Bevis Schock and Mark Milton filled the lawsuit in the City of St. Louis to try and get non-city residents their earnings tax refunds for telework days.
Schock joined the show to explain the suit and how to start the process of obtaining a refund.
