Animal Care and Control hosting winter adoption event Saturday

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Animal Care and Control hosting adoption event this weekend 01:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago animal care and control is giving you a little extra incentive to adopt a dog or cat.

It's hosting a winter adoption event Saturday with hot chocolate and cookies.

Head to 2741 S. Western from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. to meet adoptable dogs and cats.

All adoption fees will be waived.

To see some of the animals available right now - head to petharbor.com/chicago .

CBS Chicago

Woman celebrates milestone birthday helping animals in need

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very special birthday shout-out today.Clara is celebrating her birthday along with her rescue dog, Sasha. She is turning 100 years old and wants to use the milestone to help animals in need. Clara is gathering supplies to donate one hundred items to local animal shelters, and she's asking for your help to make it happen. Everything from pet food, cleaning items, and even leashes are accepted.If you want to help, drop your donations off at the Porter Place Assisted Living Facility in Tinley Park.Donations will be accepted through Sunday.
TINLEY PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Terry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week - TerryTerry is a dapper 2-year-old Terrier mix. This handsome gentleman loves treats, pets, and all the love he can get! Terry can be nervous in new surroundings and is seeking an adopter to give him some time to adjust. Once he feels comfortable, he will lean in for scratches and will happily take treats from your hand. He enjoys plush toys and going for walks. He is a sweet dog who is sure to find a home soon, could it be yours?Terry is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.PAWS Chicago is also hosting a special "Pup Pop Up" adoption event TODAY at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont from noon to 3pm. The adoptable dogs and puppies will be located on the level 1 concourse outside of Forever 21. For more information and to see the adoptable pets, visit www.pawschicago.org.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Last chance to recycle Christmas trees at Chicago Parks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you still have a Christmas tree sitting in your living room, today is your last chance to drop it off at a city recycling location. You can drop off your tree for free at 26 Chicago park locations from Warren to Rowan Park.The trees will be ground up and turned into mulch that will be used in the parks later this spring. Here's where you can find the list of all participating park locations. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Itasca firefighter Frank Nunez dies after long battle with cancer

The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Itasca is mourning the death of firefighter Frank Nunez, following his battle with cancer.Nunez, 34, joined the Itasca Fire Department in 2018. A year later, he started having a sharp pain in his left leg. He was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer.Nunez beat the cancer and it went into remission, but it returned in 2021 in his left lung – and this time it was terminal.Yet, Nunez kept working."He has not missed a day - and could have missed many, many days - but he came to work every single day," Itasca Fir Chief Jack Schneidwind said in September.Nunez worked until he couldn't anymore. And before leaving the hospital for hospice, he married his girlfriend, Christina, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.The two met weeks before Nunez's diagnosis. He wrote on their wedding day: "I knew I would marry her. She was the 'one.'"Nunez died on Sunday, according to the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois.Funeral arrangements are underway.
ITASCA, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park discuss steps to create permanent July 4 mass shooting memorial

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill (CBS) – The City of Highland Park is just at the beginning of the process of deciding how to permanently honor the lives lost during the July 4 mass shooting.That will be the focus of a City Council meeting Monday night. CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on the next steps for how a permanent memorial will replace a temporary one.The city has been maintain a temporary memorial at the Rose Garden, but a meeting on Monday night will be all about planning for what comes next: a permanent place for people to remember and honor...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Lunar New Year celebrations happening around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sunday is the Lunar New Year for people in China and all around the world.Celebrations have already started in shanghai with lanterns hanging throughout the streets and ten million pots of flowers in full bloom.Chinese New Year celebrations last fifteen days.Known as the spring festival this year welcomes in "The Year of the Rabbit" - which is expected to be a quieter year, full of reflection, peace, and prosperity.In Chicago, the Chinatown Parade and Festival is one week away, but more celebrations are planned for Sunday. Field MuseumThe Field Museum is also hosting a celebration at 1:30 p.m.It'll have dragon dances, music, and other colorful displays.ChinatownSaint Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish is hosting a special Sunday service.The festivities kick off with firecrackers followed by a lion dance and passing out wish envelopes.Mass will include choirs in English, Cantonese, Mandarin, and Indonesian.It starts at 10:30 a.m. right near Alexander and Wentworth Avenue.EvanstonThe Main-Dempster Mile in Evanston is hosting its second Chinese New Year celebration. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy activities such as watching a lion dance, receiving wish envelopes, and more. Those festivities run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. near Dempster and Hinman Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'It's just amazing': Chicago Animal Care and Control officer retires after 32 wild years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ricardo Aguilar has seen it all during his three decades working at Chicago Animal Care and Control, but now he's ready to retire.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot takes a look back at his wild career in a story you'll see Only on Two.So many memories are in Ricardo Aguilar's photo albums. There are 32 years worth, filling many pages, showing the joy he experienced each day while working for Chicago Animal Care and Control."When I first started with animal control department, it was just about dogs and cats. That's the way I seen it. I never thought...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Winter spread of COVID-19, RSV and flu hit Evanston and surrounding communities

COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are heavily impacting Evanston medical systems this winter. COVID-19 hospitalizations at the NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Evanston Hospital approximately doubled in the months leading up to Jan. 10, according to Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Ernest Wang. “Our ability to take care of...
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs

If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago remembers late radio icon Lin Brehmer, "your best friend in the whole world"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family, friends, colleagues, and listeners are paying tribute to beloved 93XRT radio host Lin Brehmer, who died Sunday morning at the age of 68, after a tough battle with cancer."Lin was such an incredible presence; and when Lin entered a room, he filled that room," WXRT host Marty Lennartz said as Brehmer's colleagues remembered him on air Monday morning through a radio tribute celebrating his life. "He made every person that he met in that room feel special."The host of 93XRT's morning show from 1991 to 2020, and midday host from 2020 until taking a leave of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Naper Settlement's Wedding Showcase happening Saturday

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're getting married this year, here's one place you'll want to visit. Dozens of wedding vendors are heading to Naperville to help you plan the "big day" of your dreams.A wedding showcase is coming to Naper Settlement from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.Couples can get one-on-one personal consultations with florists, caterers, and musicians among dozens of other vendors.You can also enter a raffle to win gift cards, hotel stays, photo sessions, and more.You can check out the list of vendors and register for free tickets on napersettlement.org.
NAPERVILLE, IL
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Norridge, Illinois

For example, there is the Kohl's department store as well as Nordstrom Rack (which we will talk about later) and the Target supermarket (which has the best clothing and accessories section compared to Walmart and other supermarkets). You can also go shopping at the Express and LOFT outlet stores, as well as Victoria's Secret, the Akira women's clothing store (also with very good prices) and Forever 21. They also have restaurants and fun options for children and so you can buy quietly.
NORRIDGE, IL
