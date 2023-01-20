ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Two Galesburg aldermen say the city violated a state act; mayor disagrees

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago

GALESBURG — At the end of some of their meetings, Galesburg City Council will convene into a closed executive session to discuss sensitive matters like the acquisition of property or the compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific city employees.

The meetings are ruled by the Illinois Open Meetings Act, which guarantees citizens have the right to attend all meetings “at which any business of a public body is discussed or acted upon,” except for when “public interest would be clearly endangered or the personal privacy or guaranteed rights of individuals would be clearly in danger of unwarranted invasion.”

Two Galesburg aldermen — Bradley Hix and Larry Cox — alleged in a news release Jan. 13 that city officials violated the state’s Open Meetings Act during the executive sessions on Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.

The aldermen’s news release says that the violations involved discussions of hiring for a new city position and salary increases. The release states that the aldermen have filed the alleged violations against City Manager Gerald Smith and Galesburg Mayor Peter Scwartzman with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office of Public Access Bureau.

Though the City of Galesburg’s legal team has not issued a formal statement on the alleged violations at this time, Schwartzman said the city’s legal team has indicated to him they have “no concerns whatsoever” about the complaints.

"I don't believe a violation has occurred," Paul Mangieri, one of Galesburg’s city attorneys, confirmed.

Schwartzman said he personally does not believe there is any merit to the claims and referenced a recent investigation into whether Hix was the author of a Twitter account that posted content the city deemed homophobic and transphobic.

“We have counselors who apparently have reason to deflect attention to themselves and it's unfortunate,” Schwartzman said.

A public policy vs. personnel matter

The aldermen’s news release states that Smith outlined the creation of an assistant city manager/director of public works position during the Dec. 5 executive session and the new position “has yet to be created and is a public policy decision rather than a personnel matter.”

The other violation allegedly occurred when Smith reviewed salary increases and discussed conducting a compensation survey during the Dec. 19 executive session.

“Attorneys from the Public Access Bureau are investigating the potential open meetings act violations,” the aldermen’s news release states. Hix said he filed the alleged Dec. 5 violation with the Illinois Attorney General’s office on Jan. 11, 2023, and filed the alleged Dec. 19 violation with the Illinois Attorney General’s office on Jan. 13.

Drew Hill, deputy press secretary for the office of Attorney General, confirmed in an Jan. 18 email to The Register-Mail that the Attorney General's office is reviewing the allegations.

"The Public Access Counselor will determine if further inquiry is warranted in any of these matters and, if so, forward the Requests for Review to the City Council for a response," Hill wrote.

Both Hix and Cox said they were present during the Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 executive sessions. Hix wrote in a text message to The Register-Mail that if “he had known at the time it was a subject we should not have discussed in closed session I would have objected.”

“As soon as I learned that it was (a potential violation of the Open Meetings Act) I notified the Illinois Attorney General’s Office,” Hix wrote.

“It didn't occur to me at the time, but over time as I've thought about it, I realized that there may have been some things that were said that were inappropriate, or discussed that were inappropriate," Cox said of the alleged violations.

WGIL Radio reported Tuesday that the city inadvertently live-streamed approximately the first 25 minutes of the Dec. 5 executive session on the internet.

John Pritchard, former mayor of Galesburg and the owner of WGIL, spoke about the Dec. 5 executive session during the city council’s Tuesday meeting, arguing that executive sessions are not for the purpose of discussing things that are “uncomfortable” to speak about in front of the public.

“After listening to the stream, it was absolutely apparent to me that there was no valid reason to discuss the topic that was discussed in that executive session," Pritchard said. "My position: how the hell did this happen?"

‘Using politics against the city’

Smith attended the Dec. 5 council meeting remotely.

“My comment is: I defer to the AG's office," Smith said when asked about the alleged violations.

Schwartzman said he finds the complaints to be “highly suspicious" since he did not receive any correspondence or suggestion of concern from the aldermen.

“I'm unnerved that we have council members now using politics against the city,” Schwartzman said. “Frankly, I think they are working against the city's interest in these types of allegations."

Schwartzman said that despite discussing personnel matters in a closed executive session on Dec. 5 and Dec. 19, Galesburg City Council cannot hire for a new position or increase city salaries without a public vote.

Schwartzman also said Tuesday he has not personally heard from the Illinois Attorney General’s office, but the City of Galesburg keeps recordings of all its executive sessions, so there will be no “he said, she said” in the event of an investigation.

In her 19 years working for the City of Galesburg, City Clerk Kelli Bennewitz said she can only recall one instance of someone filing an Open Meetings Act violation against the city. Bennewitz said the instance was approximately 15 years ago and involved the city’s Fire and Police Commission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

HT Custer Park Public Design Workshop Public Meeting in Galesburg

The City of Galesburg will host a public meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at King Elementary School, for citizens to provide input on the proposed improvements at HT Custer Park. The City of Galesburg was awarded an Open Space and Land Acquisition Development (OSLAD) grant in...
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

Major road project to start this spring in Macomb

The city and state will rebuild South Johnson Street from Grant Street to Harmony Lane. “South Johnson is a very busy street. This will allow the traffic flow to be eased off a lot,” said Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann. She said South Johnson will get all new...
MACOMB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Edy Zoo

Judge blocks Illinois' new law banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL. - A judge in Effingham County, Illinois, issued a temporary restraining order on Friday blocking the state's new law that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The ruling came after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore filed a lawsuit contending that the law violated the constitutional rights of hundreds of people from dozens of counties.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Pritzker issues statement on Illinois judge’s decision regarding assault weapons

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A judge in Effingham County has put a partial stop to the new state law banning assault-style weapons. The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
KWQC

CNHI strike ends following new contract

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UAW members at Locals 180 and 807 who work for CNHI in Burlington have reached a new agreement, ending a strike that began on May 2, 2022. The agreement, which was voted on as a last, best, and final offer, includes wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades, and other improvements.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprise celebration was held Friday for a bookkeeper after almost 45 years of service at the Davenport Memorial Park. Marilyn Smith started working at the cemetery April 1978 and her co-workers say she has touched the lives of everyone who not only work at the office but visit it as well.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Center Square

BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued

(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

State’s Attorney files charges for Galesburg arson last August

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been charged with ten counts of arson for a fire last summer that damaged a carport and nine vehicles at a Galesburg apartment complex. On Friday, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and...
GALESBURG, IL
aroundptown.com

PFPD Has Board Member Resignation

During their January 9th meeting the Prophetstown Fire Protection District Board of Trustees learned of the resignation of trustee Jennifer Sleeman. Sleeman was elected to the board in April of 2021 to serve a four year term. Recently she had formed a committee to develop a strategic plan for the district and had also been hired as the District secretary. In her resignation letter she said, “I am done being micromanaged. I am a graduate student in a business doctoral program. The second guessing of my actions is not only time consuming but frustrating.”
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
KWQC

Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
KEWANEE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
ILLINOIS STATE
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy