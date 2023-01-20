Friday Faceoff: Are the Avalanche still a Stanley Cup contender this season?

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat reporter: Unconvinced.

Yes, it’s entirely possible this hobbled and bruised team will heal in time to make another magical run to hoist the coolest trophy in all of sports. They have the coaching and star power to do it. But I wouldn’t advise buying stock in the 2022-23 Avalanche. The market’s been far too volatile.

Take away recency bias, ignore the last three wins, and consider Colorado’s record from...

Nov. 23 to Dec. 9 — 2-5-1

Dec. 27 to Jan. 12 — 1-6-1

Those two stretches are noted low points in a challenging season. A few more similar stretches following the All-Star break could knock Colorado out of playoff contention entirely. The margin for error is small. Now, an elephant in the dressing room: Where is the captain?

The best-case scenario for Gabe Landeskog is a return to skating after the All-Star break, per the latest update from coach Jared Bednar. But don’t hold your breath. The lack of steady updates on his status from the team does not inspire confidence Landeskog will be ready to play in the regular season.

It only further jeopardizes the Avalanche’s chances to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. After all, just eight teams in league history have done it. The odds are stacked against Colorado.

Tyler King, sports reporter: Convinced.

I understand that given the Avs' struggles this season and the fact that teams just don't win back-to-back Stanley Cups, there probably won't be another parade in Denver this summer (well, maybe the Nuggets will have something to say about that).

But I don't care — and for two distinct reasons. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

Those two players when healthy are the best forward and defenseman, respectively, in the league. Those two, along with some strong goaltending play, are capable of carrying the Avs on another deep playoff run.

Yes, I know captain Gabriel Landeskog is also an indispensable piece to this team and it's still unclear when he returns — if at all — during the regular season. But I'm confident the Avs will make their way up to third in the division in the coming week.

Give me a healthy MacKinnon and Makar in mid-April and it'll be hard for me to pick against Colorado in any playoff series.