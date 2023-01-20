Private and public celebration of life plans revealed for Devin Willock

Plans have been announced to celebrate the life of Devin Willock, the Georgia football player who died Sunday in Athens in a car crash.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday morning locally by the Willock family. Georgia football players, coaches and staff and UGA administration will attend.

A public Celebration of Life for the offensive lineman from New Milford, N.J. will be held on Friday Jan. 27 in Englewood, N.J. It will be held at The Community Baptist Church, located at 224 First Street, Englewood, NJ. Visitation starts at 9 a.m., with a Celebration of Life to begin at 11 a.m. Senior pastor Dr. Lester W. Taylor, Jr. will officiate.

More than $74,000 had been donated through a verified GoFundMe account for Willock as of Friday morning and more than $50,000 for a verified GoFundMe account for LeCroy.

More about crash involving UGA football player Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy

Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in the single-car crash the night after UGA football's national championship celebration in Athens. The incident occurred off Barnett Shoals Road. Two other members of the Georgia football program — offensive tackle Warren McClendon and staffer Tory Bowles — were in the vehicle with Willock and LeCroy.

LeCroy’s funeral was on Wednesday in her hometown of Toccoa.

