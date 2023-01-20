Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd sign France international Estelle Cascarino on loan
Manchester United have announced the loan signing of France international Estelle Cascarino
Al Nassr manager explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on debut
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on his debut.
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped for Liverpool vs Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold will start on the bench for Liverpool's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.
90min
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane ties at top of Spurs scoring charts
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 0-1 Tottenham in the Premier League.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Nottingham Forest and Man Utd at the City Ground.
Mudryk, Willian & Fred: The fantasy Shakhtar Donetsk XI without transfers
Shakhtar Donetsk have had some pretty special players over the years. Here is an eleven of their most expensive sales, with Mykhaylo Mudryk top of the list.
Man Utd WSL clash against West Ham moved to Old Trafford
Manchester United Women's clash with West Ham will be played at Old Trafford in March.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
Predicting Eddie Howe's starting XI for Newcastle's trip to Southampton for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Mikel Arteta reacts to suggestion Arsenal are Premier League title favourites
Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's first half of the the 2022/23 season and the possibilty that the Gunners are now Premier League title favourites.
Uli Hoeness reveals why Bayern Munich could struggle to sign Harry Kane
Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has cast doubt over the club's pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Liverpool chants: Videos & lyrics to Reds songs
Lyrics and videos for Liverpool's most popular chants and songs.
Leandro Trossard vs Mykhailo Mudryk: Did Arsenal or Chelsea get the better deal?
A look at how the signings of Leandro Trossard and Mykhaylo Mudryk compare and who, out of Arsenal and Chelsea, got the better deal
Milan Skriniar's agent makes major admission over Inter future
Milan Skriniar's agent has made a huge admission over the Inter centre-back's future.
Tottenham nearing Roma's demands for Nicolo Zaniolo
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing talks with Roma regarding a move for Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the January transfer window, 90min understands.
WSL clash between Brighton and Arsenal postponed
The WSL clash between Brighton and Arsenal on Sunday evening has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Broadfield Stadium.
Benfica expecting fresh Chelsea talks over Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea are set to reignite their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Transfer rumours: Rice's choice of next club; Kane open to Tottenham stay
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and more.
Transfer rumours: Kane open to Man Utd move; Liverpool eyeing Mount move
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Mason Mount,
Cesar Azpilicueta gives verdict on Mykhailo Mudryk's Chelsea debut
Cesar Azpilicueta reacts to Mykhailo Mudryk's Chelsea debut following his move from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Newcastle ready Anthony Gordon bid; Chelsea rekindle interest
Newcastle are ready to bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon, with Chelsea also monitoring his situation.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0