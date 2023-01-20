How to help: Donate to Selma tornado recovery through United Way

People who want to help those affected by the Jan. 12 tornado that devastated parts of Selma and Dallas and Autauga counties can do so through the United Way of Etowah County's website, according to Brett Johnson, chief of staff to Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford.

An EF3 tornado tore through parts of the two counties, with winds of 150 mph, resulting in seven fatalities, at least 14 injuries and widespread damage.

People can go to www.uwoec.org and donate money that will go to the United Way of Dallas County and United Way of the River Region.

Ruth Moffatt, Gadsden's director of diversity, equity and inclusion, is former head of United Way of Etowah County and has a background that includes organizing volunteer efforts.

She's been in the Selma area, Johnson said, responding to a request that she assist in setting up a volunteer resource center to coordinate the work of those who want to help.

City Council member Jason Wilson said he'd heard from a friend who serves in local government in the affected area, and he'd been told Moffatt's efforts have been appreciated.

Rain this week led emergency officials in the tornado-stricken area to ask that volunteers wait until the weekend of Jan. 28-29 to come to Dallas and Autauga counties. Weather forecasts call for rain every two or three days until early next week, according to the Montgomery Advertiser, hampering any work volunteers could do.

In an effort to be efficient in the work done, and with the energies of volunteers, officials have asked them to wait.

Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Josh Tanner said some areas of the two counties have nothing, they are starting from "square one."

He said for some years now, Etowah County has been fortunate that it has not had the level of damage and injury from severe weather than the people in the Selma area have seen. But when the county has needed help, he said, other counties have been there to help.

Tanner also talked to City Council members this week about plans for the EMA to make 2023 the "year of preparedness," which will include a number of events aimed at promoting preparedness, and at getting 1,000 weather radios in the hands of Gadsden residents who otherwise could not afford them.

While the radios are not expensive, Tanner said, for some families the $25 or $30 cost can be prohibitive.

Ideally, people should have more than one way to get weather notifications. Most people have cellphones and can receive weather alerts through them; weather radios will give them another way to receive information that could save their lives.