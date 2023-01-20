ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

How to help: Donate to Selma tornado recovery through United Way

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

People who want to help those affected by the Jan. 12 tornado that devastated parts of Selma and Dallas and Autauga counties can do so through the United Way of Etowah County's website, according to Brett Johnson, chief of staff to Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford.

An EF3 tornado tore through parts of the two counties, with winds of 150 mph, resulting in seven fatalities, at least 14 injuries and widespread damage.

People can go to www.uwoec.org and donate money that will go to the United Way of Dallas County and United Way of the River Region.

Ruth Moffatt, Gadsden's director of diversity, equity and inclusion, is former head of United Way of Etowah County and has a background that includes organizing volunteer efforts.

She's been in the Selma area, Johnson said, responding to a request that she assist in setting up a volunteer resource center to coordinate the work of those who want to help.

City Council member Jason Wilson said he'd heard from a friend who serves in local government in the affected area, and he'd been told Moffatt's efforts have been appreciated.

Rain this week led emergency officials in the tornado-stricken area to ask that volunteers wait until the weekend of Jan. 28-29 to come to Dallas and Autauga counties. Weather forecasts call for rain every two or three days until early next week, according to the Montgomery Advertiser, hampering any work volunteers could do.

In an effort to be efficient in the work done, and with the energies of volunteers, officials have asked them to wait.

Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Josh Tanner said some areas of the two counties have nothing, they are starting from "square one."

He said for some years now, Etowah County has been fortunate that it has not had the level of damage and injury from severe weather than the people in the Selma area have seen. But when the county has needed help, he said, other counties have been there to help.

Tanner also talked to City Council members this week about plans for the EMA to make 2023 the "year of preparedness," which will include a number of events aimed at promoting preparedness, and at getting 1,000 weather radios in the hands of Gadsden residents who otherwise could not afford them.

While the radios are not expensive, Tanner said, for some families the $25 or $30 cost can be prohibitive.

Ideally, people should have more than one way to get weather notifications. Most people have cellphones and can receive weather alerts through them; weather radios will give them another way to receive information that could save their lives.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama church helps clear debris in Selma neighborhood

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re driving down Marie Foster Street in Selma, all you can hear is chainsaws clearing lawns covered in debris and fallen trees. " There is a lot of need in the community. This is pretty significant damage for Selma,” said Stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Jared Mclaughlin.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Church Volunteers Help Selma Cleanup Storm Damage

The City of Selma is getting some much needed help while they continue to cleanup tornado damage. Over 600 volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia were in Selma Saturday helping with tornado cleanup efforts. Volunteers cleared debris, removed fallen trees, and put tarps over damaged roofs. The church also provided 2 semi-truckloads of food to Selma community pantries.
SELMA, AL
beckersasc.com

Alabama medical office building to relocate following tornado

Family medicine physician Ernest Okeke, MD, will reopen his practice on Jan. 25 at a new location after his Selema, Ala., medical office building was destroyed by a Jan. 12 tornado, according to a Jan. 22 report from the Selma Sun. Dr. Okeke, the office building manager, a nurse and...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Organizers of Selma Bridge Crossing decide on the future of the event following tornado

The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March. The event will take place despite the tornado damage to the city. Organizers say the Bridge Crossing Jubilee will take place from March 2nd to the 5th. The event, and the focus it brings to Selma are needed more than ever. A tornado with winds of 130 mph swept through the city this month. The storm destroyed houses and uprooted large trees across a twenty two mile long damage path. The area, along with others in the South impacted by the storms, was declared a major disaster area.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Recovery efforts continue in Coosa County a week after tornado

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County is one of the areas now able to receive aid from FEMA after tornadoes touched down across Alabama last week. The small community of Rehobeth in Equality suffered significant damage. Eight homes were destroyed, six were connected to one family. “The only houses...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Local woman supports her hometown from afar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Relief teams helping those affected by Autauga County tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cleanup efforts continue in Autauga County where an EF3 tornado tore through the area, killing seven people and destroying hundreds of homes. Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief has had boots on the ground for over a week helping those in need. Mel Johnson is a...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama

Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Winn-Dixie gifts $100K and groceries to Selma’s tornado recovery

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Winn-Dixie is helping out in a big way to support tornado recovery efforts in Selma and the surrounding areas. The grocer on Wednesday presented a $100,000 check that will benefit the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s disaster relief fund. The company said it also donated $15,000 worth of pantry essentials to the Selma Area Food Bank.
SELMA, AL
apr.org

FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help

The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Saturn IB rocket ‘degraded beyond repair’

ARDMORE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Saturn IB has proudly welcomed visitors along Interstate 65 to Alabama for years will have to go. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville said in a statement on Friday that the rocket “was not designed to withstand extended outdoor exposure and critical structural elements of the rocket have degraded beyond repair.” They and NASA agree that the rocket could pose a safety risk if left in place.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction.     Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process.  “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
CULLMAN, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy