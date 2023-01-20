What is Mardi Gras without a little king cake? Here are our favorite picks for you

Now that the Christmas decorations are stored away and the new year is starting to look a little older, it's time to roll out the Mardi Gras parades and Laissez les bons temps rouler.

Carnival season is in full swing, with Fat Tuesday falling on Feb. 21 this year. Parades are rolling and the purple, gold and green beads and streamers are flowing.

King cake is must-have for the season, so we put together a list of our favorite sweet treats and where to find them. Pick one up at your local bakery or supermarket or have one shipped if you live out of town (some bakeries book up quickly so may not have king cakes for shipping).

Traditional king cake is a lightly sweetened brioche filled with cinnamon and sugar. Some are topped with a glaze or colored sugar in the traditional carnival colors. Other king cakes may be filled with fruit compotes, chocolate, cream cheese or Bavarian cream, depending on where you buy them and what you like.

If it's your first experience diving into king cake, here's a little history to go with your colorful dessert. King cakes are usually broken out on Jan. 6 to celebrate Epiphany, Twelfth Night or the Feast of the Three Kings. The celebration and the rich colors honor the three wise men who traveled from afar to visit the baby Jesus at his birth.

A plastic baby often is hidden inside the cake. Whoever happens to get the baby is supposed to buy the next king cake and so it continues until Mardi Gras, when the king cakes are put away and the period of Lent begins.

Where to find the best king cakes (and other tasty treats)

New Orleans/Metairie

Ask just about anyone in New Orleans what their favorite king cake is and most will say it's Dong Phuong Bakery, 14207 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans East, dpbakery.com. The Vietnamese bakery has been a favorite since it opened 40 years ago. It's been written about in a number of foodie and Southern lifestyle magazines and was presented the 2018 James Beard Foundation American Classic Award.

Joe Gambino's Bakery, 4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, gambinos.com, is another longtime favorite, dishing up desserts for nearly 75 years.

Another New Orleans favorite is Randazzo's King Cake, 3515 North Hullen St., Metairie, randazzokingcake.com, which has been baking the carnival season treats for nearly 60 years.

Picayune, Mississippi

Not far from New Orleans is a small Mississippi town that has a global reach with its king cakes. Fans from around the world order theirs from Paul's Pastry Shop, 1 Sycamore Road, Picayune, https://paulspastry.com/ well in advance to make sure they get them in time for the season. In Mississippi

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile and New Orleans both lay claim to being the first cities to hold Mardi Gras parades, so we'd be remiss if we left out the Port City. Pollman's Bake Shop, 750 South Broad St., Mobile, facebook.com/PollmansBake, has been making king cakes for well over 100 years.

It's not quite king cake, but …

Crescent City Grill, 3810 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, crescentcitygrill.net, makes a king cake bread pudding every year that most locals look forward to. Its rich, creamy texture is loaded with sugar and spice and topped sparkling sugar sprinkles.

Happy Raptor Distilling, 1512 Carondelet St., 504rum.com, makes a king cake rum distilled right in the heart of the Crescent City. Sorry, kids, you must be 21 or older to try it.

Last, but not least, it may be hard to imagine king cake and beer in the same place, but Chandeleur Island Brewing Co., 2711 14th St., Gulfport, chandeleurbrew.com, makes a Carnival Cake Ale with cream cheese, cinnamon, citrus and vanilla that is worthy of sipping on. Ditto on the age requirement of 21 and older.

