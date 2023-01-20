ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

What is Mardi Gras without a little king cake? Here are our favorite picks for you

By Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVC3W_0kLSgEhw00

Now that the Christmas decorations are stored away and the new year is starting to look a little older, it's time to roll out the Mardi Gras parades and Laissez les bons temps rouler.

Carnival season is in full swing, with Fat Tuesday falling on Feb. 21 this year. Parades are rolling and the purple, gold and green beads and streamers are flowing.

King cake is must-have for the season, so we put together a list of our favorite sweet treats and where to find them. Pick one up at your local bakery or supermarket or have one shipped if you live out of town (some bakeries book up quickly so may not have king cakes for shipping).

Traditional king cake is a lightly sweetened brioche filled with cinnamon and sugar. Some are topped with a glaze or colored sugar in the traditional carnival colors. Other king cakes may be filled with fruit compotes, chocolate, cream cheese or Bavarian cream, depending on where you buy them and what you like.

If it's your first experience diving into king cake, here's a little history to go with your colorful dessert. King cakes are usually broken out on Jan. 6 to celebrate Epiphany, Twelfth Night or the Feast of the Three Kings. The celebration and the rich colors honor the three wise men who traveled from afar to visit the baby Jesus at his birth.

What to know about king cakes:What is king cake and why is it a Mardi Gras tradition in Mississippi? 5 things to know

Hattiesburg Mardi Gras parade:Are you ready? Date set for Hattiesburg's 2023 Caerus Mardi Gras Parade

A plastic baby often is hidden inside the cake. Whoever happens to get the baby is supposed to buy the next king cake and so it continues until Mardi Gras, when the king cakes are put away and the period of Lent begins.

Where to find the best king cakes (and other tasty treats)

New Orleans/Metairie

Ask just about anyone in New Orleans what their favorite king cake is and most will say it's Dong Phuong Bakery, 14207 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans East, dpbakery.com. The Vietnamese bakery has been a favorite since it opened 40 years ago. It's been written about in a number of foodie and Southern lifestyle magazines and was presented the 2018 James Beard Foundation American Classic Award.

Joe Gambino's Bakery, 4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, gambinos.com, is another longtime favorite, dishing up desserts for nearly 75 years.

Another New Orleans favorite is Randazzo's King Cake, 3515 North Hullen St., Metairie, randazzokingcake.com, which has been baking the carnival season treats for nearly 60 years.

It's a struggle:Where did Mardi Gras start in the U.S.? New Orleans and Mobile both take credit

Picayune, Mississippi

Not far from New Orleans is a small Mississippi town that has a global reach with its king cakes. Fans from around the world order theirs from Paul's Pastry Shop, 1 Sycamore Road, Picayune, https://paulspastry.com/ well in advance to make sure they get them in time for the season. In Mississippi

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile and New Orleans both lay claim to being the first cities to hold Mardi Gras parades, so we'd be remiss if we left out the Port City. Pollman's Bake Shop, 750 South Broad St., Mobile, facebook.com/PollmansBake, has been making king cakes for well over 100 years.

It's not quite king cake, but …

Crescent City Grill, 3810 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, crescentcitygrill.net, makes a king cake bread pudding every year that most locals look forward to. Its rich, creamy texture is loaded with sugar and spice and topped sparkling sugar sprinkles.

Happy Raptor Distilling, 1512 Carondelet St., 504rum.com, makes a king cake rum distilled right in the heart of the Crescent City. Sorry, kids, you must be 21 or older to try it.

Last, but not least, it may be hard to imagine king cake and beer in the same place, but Chandeleur Island Brewing Co., 2711 14th St., Gulfport, chandeleurbrew.com, makes a Carnival Cake Ale with cream cheese, cinnamon, citrus and vanilla that is worthy of sipping on. Ditto on the age requirement of 21 and older.

What are your king cake favorites? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

Comments / 2

Related
theneworleans100.com

Specialty beads for the memory books

If you’ve been to a parade in New Orleans, you’ve likely come across merchandise from Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot. Beloved among New Orleans local businesses, Vice President Alyssa Fletchinger – renowned for her custom Krewe throws – injects an abundance of creativity and charm into Plush Appeal’s specialty beads selections.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Pygmalion revels in memories at annual Carnival celebration

In an elaborate setting, and on the occasion of the organization’s 23rd annual bal masque, the Krewe of Pygmalion presented a pageant of Carnival revelry Saturday in the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. Colorful costumes, scenery and music highlighted the evening as the krewe dedicated their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelawaits.com

5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter

SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

How to use Uber during Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Editor's note: This archive Mardi Gras guide is part of a series of stories originally published in previous years. The story has been re-published with the latest information. Uber issued a Mardi Gras guide in 2022 for using the ride-hailing app to get around New Orleans during Carnival. Remember whether...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 20-22

January gets rolling with a variety of events that range from the moves of the Stompers to the cheeses of France and the brews of Winterfest. The wait is over! Get a first look at the moves of the men in the iconic marching unit when the 610 STOMPERS DEBUTANTE BALL kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. The cartoon-based party includes an open bar, late night pizza, the music of Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and the debut of the dances the Stompers will parade through the streets for Carnival. Tickets start at $75. Get in on the fun here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
womansday.com

25 Best Mardi Gras Recipes to Help You Celebrate Fat Tuesday

Ah, Mardi Gras. Even if you've never visited the vibrant city of New Orleans, there's a good chance you're familiar with the Big Easy's notorious annual tradition. For more than 130 years, the celebration has taken place in the weeks leading up to Ash Wednesday, with the biggest celebration happening on Shrove Tuesday (otherwise known as Fat Tuesday). If you're looking to get into the festivities by hosting your own Mardi Gras party or planning a special dinner for the day, we have the best Mardi Gras food recipes to try this year.
whereyat.com

NOLA Krewe of West Africa Announces Annual Cultural Festival

The Queens of Africa United International Foundation, also known as the Krewe of West Africa Culture Ancestry, has announced that its annual West Africa Cultural Festival will take place on Saturday, February 11. The group works to promote West African tourism as well as monetarily support various charities within the region. The group also focuses on educating New Orleans about its connection with West African traditions that were brought over during the Atlantic slave trade. The group hopes that the event will help to foster education regarding the ancestral history of West African diasporas within New Orleans.
WAFB.com

Creole White Beans with Shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
CREOLE, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana

People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

1K+
Followers
485
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy