Forget Bidenbucks. DeSantis Dollars rule in Florida.

Hi, I am Antonio Fins, an editor with the USA Today Florida Network, and this is our weekly recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics.

Who needs Bidenbucks when you have DeSantis Dollars? Gov. Ron DeSantis announced another major allocation of state funds, this time $100 million for beach erosion repairs in 15 counties impacted by last year's hurricanes.

Where else will DeSantis Dollars go? Well, the 2023 session of the Florida Legislature looms ahead on the calendar.

State lawmakers have their sights on spending, or rather, tax-breaking come this session. One legislative measure would end the sales tax on diapers, which the governor has called for in the past.

House Speaker Paul Renner has thrown his support behind a plan to make most Florida families eligible for private school vouchers. And severe citing staff and personnel shortages, the Florida Corrections Department is asking for salary increases.

Another measure would change state law so that universities may assist their athletes in negotiating so-called NIL rights, the ability to cash in on the use of their names, images, and likeness in lucrative commercial endorsements.

Election Day 2024 is way away, but firebrand, Disney-targeting state Rep. Randy Fine says he will seek a Florida Senate seat next year.

Woke War rages on from schools to universities

Money aside, Florida's education network, from kindergarten to universities is still the nation's Woke War battleground.

Here is a primer on Hillsdale College, the Michigan Christian school DeSantis appointees reportedly are using as a model for a remake of liberal arts New College in Southwest Florida.

This community college president joined 27 other Florida community colleges in signing a statement denouncing critical race theory and related diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

State Department of Education officials rejected a high school Advanced Placement course on African American Studies after saying the course's curriculum violates state law. The College Board's website said the course material covers "literature, the arts and humanities, political science, geography, and science … to explore the vital contributions and experiences of African Americans."

The state's “parental rights” law will alter the school textbook selection process, including giving parents the right to review the books in this county, and analysts say social studies books are going to get special scrutiny.

In Sarasota County, the still-new conservative school board has launched a search for a new superintendent as conservatives that spearheaded majorities in Florida school boards have become mentors to school-minded conservatives in other states.

Those seeking a more inclusive environment in state schools won a legal skirmish when a federal judge tossed a lawsuit against Leon County Schools that alleged the district spoke to a teen about gender identity without the parents' permission, as mandated by Florida law.

House GOP majority even thinner without hospitalized Greg Steube in the house

The 118th Congress got off to a wild start with the wacky battle over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and now the GOP's razor-thin majority is temporarily even thinner without Southwest Florida U.S. Rep. Greg Steube in the house.

Details have been scant, but Steube's office said he was hospitalized after being injured on his property.

Apparently, Steube was knocked off a ladder while trimming tree branches and suffered "serious" but non-life-threatening injuries. Those details were revealed in the 911 call to seek medical attention to Steube, who was said to have been "dazed" after the fall.

Congress marched on with three Cuban-American lawmakers from South Florida wading into the immigration fray as Cuban illegal migration to Florida ramped up.

Florida congressional Democrats are in the minority now, but read here on why they plan to be "busy" the next two years.

And, of course, Congressman George Santos and his creative fiction resume now has a Florida connection — read here.

Remember COVID? Governor, Ladapo keep talking about it

Infection rates for the virus that shall not be spoken in Florida keep fluctuating by region.

But COVID is still profitable in generating political capital.

DeSantis plans to ramp up an effort in the Legislature to block future coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates. And his hand-picked surgeon general continues to promote anti-vaccine theories and chatter, including on this podcast.

Which begs the question: Just politics, or do they know something we don't know?

Want to hear more? Listen now to this week's edition of the Inside Florida Politics Podcast.