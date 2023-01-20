ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Forget Bidenbucks. DeSantis Dollars rule in Florida.

By Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDa7S_0kLSg7c600

Hi, I am Antonio Fins, an editor with the USA Today Florida Network, and this is our weekly recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics.

Who needs Bidenbucks when you have DeSantis Dollars? Gov. Ron DeSantis announced another major allocation of state funds, this time $100 million for beach erosion repairs in 15 counties impacted by last year's hurricanes.

Where else will DeSantis Dollars go? Well, the 2023 session of the Florida Legislature looms ahead on the calendar.

State lawmakers have their sights on spending, or rather, tax-breaking come this session. One legislative measure would end the sales tax on diapers, which the governor has called for in the past.

House Speaker Paul Renner has thrown his support behind a plan to make most Florida families eligible for private school vouchers. And severe citing staff and personnel shortages, the Florida Corrections Department is asking for salary increases.

Another measure would change state law so that universities may assist their athletes in negotiating so-called NIL rights, the ability to cash in on the use of their names, images, and likeness in lucrative commercial endorsements.

Election Day 2024 is way away, but firebrand, Disney-targeting state Rep. Randy Fine says he will seek a Florida Senate seat next year.

Woke War rages on from schools to universities

Money aside, Florida's education network, from kindergarten to universities is still the nation's Woke War battleground.

Here is a primer on Hillsdale College, the Michigan Christian school DeSantis appointees reportedly are using as a model for a remake of liberal arts New College in Southwest Florida.

This community college president joined 27 other Florida community colleges in signing a statement denouncing critical race theory and related diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

State Department of Education officials rejected a high school Advanced Placement course on African American Studies after saying the course's curriculum violates state law. The College Board's website said the course material covers "literature, the arts and humanities, political science, geography, and science … to explore the vital contributions and experiences of African Americans."

The state's “parental rights” law will alter the school textbook selection process, including giving parents the right to review the books in this county, and analysts say social studies books are going to get special scrutiny.

In Sarasota County, the still-new conservative school board has launched a search for a new superintendent as conservatives that spearheaded majorities in Florida school boards have become mentors to school-minded conservatives in other states.

Those seeking a more inclusive environment in state schools won a legal skirmish when a federal judge tossed a lawsuit against Leon County Schools that alleged the district spoke to a teen about gender identity without the parents' permission, as mandated by Florida law.

House GOP majority even thinner without hospitalized Greg Steube in the house

The 118th Congress got off to a wild start with the wacky battle over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and now the GOP's razor-thin majority is temporarily even thinner without Southwest Florida U.S. Rep. Greg Steube in the house.

Details have been scant, but Steube's office said he was hospitalized after being injured on his property.

Apparently, Steube was knocked off a ladder while trimming tree branches and suffered "serious" but non-life-threatening injuries. Those details were revealed in the 911 call to seek medical attention to Steube, who was said to have been "dazed" after the fall.

Congress marched on with three Cuban-American lawmakers from South Florida wading into the immigration fray as Cuban illegal migration to Florida ramped up.

Florida congressional Democrats are in the minority now, but read here on why they plan to be "busy" the next two years.

And, of course, Congressman George Santos and his creative fiction resume now has a Florida connection — read here.

Remember COVID? Governor, Ladapo keep talking about it

Infection rates for the virus that shall not be spoken in Florida keep fluctuating by region.

But COVID is still profitable in generating political capital.

DeSantis plans to ramp up an effort in the Legislature to block future coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates. And his hand-picked surgeon general continues to promote anti-vaccine theories and chatter, including on this podcast.

Which begs the question: Just politics, or do they know something we don't know?

Want to hear more? Listen now to this week's edition of the Inside Florida Politics Podcast.

Comments / 50

Panama Red
3d ago

DeSantis likes to take credit for things that come from the Biden administration. Watching DeSantis take credit for money for electrification of school buses was hilarious.

Reply(2)
17
Doggie Mccoon
3d ago

so we're going to see Ronnie's face on our dollar bills Ron is spending our taxpayers and fund's money like wildfire ok

Reply(5)
14
becky
3d ago

Did you know Steube voted against certifying the 2020 Presidential election, hoping to overturn the will of the American people? He has bad judgement

Reply(1)
8
Related
floridainsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently ban COVID-19 mandates in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis during COVID-19 speaking with a mask on – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Raoul B Photography. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed permanently outlawing Covid mandates in the state. DeSantis stated in a press release earlier this week that he has introduced legislation to...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis To Target Trans Rights in Florida Universities?

Governor looks set to clamp down on healthcare funding for universities where gender reassignment is supported. January has been a busy month for Florida's Governor. In the latest of a number of somewhat controversial, anti-liberal moves, a memo became public, dated January 11, from DeSantis' Office and Budget Policy Director Chris Spencer. It was addressed to all 12 Florida State University System institutions and requested various data related to “persons suffering from gender dysphoria” who have sought care at a state university-funded health facility.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23

Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

‘There is no plan. There’s nothing’: Florida Democrats in despair over future

More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of dysfunction, with no clear chief, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, based on interviews with greater than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and different leaders. These elements have compounded their worries about Democrats...
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

No more voting by mail in Florida

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida legislative committee wants accountability from audited entities

The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee met in Tallahassee Thursday to discuss issues that have been found in some school districts, municipalities and private entities that have repeatedly not been addressed and also discussed ways to ensure more compliance. According to Auditor General Sherrill Norman, who was in attendance during the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Symposium to feature conservative Hillsdale College and its Florida fans

Hillsdale College has been highlighted as offering a model worthy of importing to Florida. Following a spate of publicity on the state’s intention to remake New College in Sarasota into a “Hillsdale of the South,” the private, Michigan-based Christian college is having a South Florida symposium. The...
FLORIDA STATE
floridabulldog.org

Fifty years after Roe, Florida targets abortion pill; Women’s health care options dwindle

New Florida laws threaten pharmacists and doctors by treating abortion pills like contraband and penalizing their use outside strict limits. Florida has been an oasis for women from neighboring anti-abortion states seeking medical procedures to safely end their pregnancies, but that was before last year’s sea change in reproductive rights. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, decided 50 years ago today.
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy