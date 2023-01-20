ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Inject some fun into your happy hour with the Dallas Party Bike

By Yolonda Williams
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ohg5E_0kLSg4xv00

DALLAS (KDAF) — No trip to Deep Ellum is complete without witnessing the Dallas Party Bike. You know what we are talking about.

Either you’re sitting outside at a restaurant patio or you’re walking down Main Street when you hear the loud music. You look around to see where it is coming from and you see this bike in the street. There are about 5-10 people sitting on it enjoying a drink and peddling along.

Today, Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams decided to give the Dallas Party Bike a try for herself to see what all the fun is about.

Starting in 2017, the Dallas Party Bike started giving rides to the people of Deep Ellum to massive success, and growing popularity. They have since expanded to seven party bikes, serving up good fun and even better drinks.

And those drinks aren’t empty calories either. The great thing about Dallas Party Bike is that it is also a good workout, with calories in and calories out at the same time.

Take a bike ride for a party or just have a fun weekend with your friends and family. There is no bad time to enjoy the bike, unless the weather is bad.

Learn more about Dallas Party Bike here .

Watch the video player above for a full walkthrough of the Dallas Party Bike.

