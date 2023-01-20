ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Man killed outside residence in South City shooting, TPD investigating

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead Thursday night in South City.

The incident occurred "outside of a residence" in the 2200 block of South Meridian Street, just off Magnolia Drive, at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt.

"It's unclear if this victim was the target of the shooting," said Merritt, adding that the circumstances are still under investigation. "We don't know if it was a drive-by or if it was a dispute or something else."

Leon County Emergency Medical Services rushed the injured man to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made, Merritt said.

"This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available," read a TPD incident alert posted to Twitter four hours after the shooting occurred.

Detectives ask those who may have witnessed the shooting to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Since the new year began, there have been at least four shootings in the capital city and county, resulting in at least one injury and two deaths, according to a running count of gun violence by the Democrat.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

