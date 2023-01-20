ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Non-profits needed to help Texas military veterans hunt & fish

By Jaclyn Tripp
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Non-profits that help veterans of the United States armed forces hunt and or fish are being encouraged to partner with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

TPWD is seeking NPPs that allow veterans who are exempt from obtaining hunting and/or fishing licenses in the state of Texas to experience a day of hunting and or fishing with an accompanied license holder.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Code §11.208 was added by the 87 th Legislature in their regular session in 2021. It allows veterans to hunt and fish one day without holding a hunting license if accompanied by a representative of a nonprofit partner who holds an appropriate license, with a commission selecting the nonprofit partner.

NPPs chosen would provide, voluntarily, Texas residents who are veterans with opportunities to hunt and/or fish beginning in the 2023-24 hunting season unless the application notes otherwise.

NPPs will be responsible for providing all hunting and/or fishing equipment, land access, and landowner permissions, and coordination of hunting and/or fishing plans for the veterans involved in the hunting and or fishing trips.

Non-profit organizations interested in partnering with TPWD should download and complete the below application and email it to shaun.oldenburger@tpwd.texas.gov by Feb. 24.

