These are the best cheese shops in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a favorite dairy product, and cheese of any kind is easily the most popular option next to ice cream, for those lactose intolerant readers, we apologize as this story will be filled with delicious cheese shops.

We are talking cheese because Friday, January 20 is National Cheese Lover’s Day! “Cheese might have had mysterious beginnings over 7,000 years ago, but it’s insanely popular today.

“In the U.S., one-third of all milk produced in this country goes into cheese production. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry! We’re ready to celebrate it,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from Texas Real Food on the best cheese shops Texas has to offer and whether you’re just adding a treat to a dinner or getting a spread ready for brunch, these shops have you covered.

Antonelli’s Cheese Shop – Austin

Eagle Mountain Farmhouse Cheese Co – Lipan

Haute Goat Creamery – White Oak

Brazos Valley Cheese – Waco

Ten: One Artisan Cheese – Denton

Veldhuizen Cheese Shoppe – Dublin

River Whey Creamery – Schertz

Watonga Cheese Factory – Perryton

“The ever-growing cattle industry in the Lone Star State has always meant big business. Along with this, one specific area to look at is the increasing number of cheese shops in Texas, specifically small farms that produce high-quality, artisan cheeses from their very own grass-fed cattle,” the report said.

