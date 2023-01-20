Read full article on original website
Related
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
bcsnn.com
Canaan Anderson Beats the Tennessee School Record for the Indoor Mile with 4:00.13
Competing less than 40 miles from his hometown of Murfreesboro, redshirt sophomore Canaan Anderson took down the Tennessee school record in the indoor mile with a time of 4:00.13 on Saturday at the Vanderbilt Invitational. His mark dethroned John Wright's 4:02.4 program standard that had stood since 1977. Anderson's four-minute...
WKRN
Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday
Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial …. Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder. William “Roger” Campbell had been charged...
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
Pregnancy resource nonprofit’s offer to help still stands amid abortion ban in TN
The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket in East Tennessee worth $4 million
A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette.
courieranywhere.com
TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee
Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
WBBJ
Governor Lee delivers inaugural address
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — TN Gov. Lee delivers 2nd inaugural speech. According to a news release from the office of Governor Bill Lee, earlier today Lee delivered his second inaugural address at Legislative Plaza in Nashville. Governor Lee had this to share, “Thank you to every person here – for...
Lady Vols to square off with Missouri on Sunday
With every Tennessee win in SEC play to stay perfect, the target gets bigger. The players know this, and so does the head coach, who rightfully noted that the Lady Vols have always been the hunted. Tennessee (15-6, 7-0) will tip off against Missouri (14-5, 3-3) at 3:02 p.m. Eastern...
westkentuckystar.com
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
nomadlawyer.org
Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing
Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
WKRN
Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied
FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
Illegal dumping plagues areas of Middle Tennessee, TWRA investigates
TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.
Comments / 0