Tennessee State

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday

Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial …. Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder. William “Roger” Campbell had been charged...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
courieranywhere.com

TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee

Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Governor Lee delivers inaugural address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — TN Gov. Lee delivers 2nd inaugural speech. According to a news release from the office of Governor Bill Lee, earlier today Lee delivered his second inaugural address at Legislative Plaza in Nashville. Governor Lee had this to share, “Thank you to every person here – for...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Lady Vols to square off with Missouri on Sunday

With every Tennessee win in SEC play to stay perfect, the target gets bigger. The players know this, and so does the head coach, who rightfully noted that the Lady Vols have always been the hunted. Tennessee (15-6, 7-0) will tip off against Missouri (14-5, 3-3) at 3:02 p.m. Eastern...
NASHVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
nomadlawyer.org

Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing

Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
NASHVILLE, TN

