With every Tennessee win in SEC play to stay perfect, the target gets bigger. The players know this, and so does the head coach, who rightfully noted that the Lady Vols have always been the hunted. Tennessee (15-6, 7-0) will tip off against Missouri (14-5, 3-3) at 3:02 p.m. Eastern...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO