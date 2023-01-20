Read full article on original website
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named Michigan’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
Michigan is known for having some amazing food selections. When I hear of a new place my ears perk up and I start to drool just a little. I recently saw a "Michigan bucket list" but this wasn't for places you need to see, instead it was a restaurant where you need to eat.
leelanauticker.com
Big Shot: Traverse City Whiskey Breaks Ground On $20 Million Leelanau County Headquarters
Michigan’s lieutenant governor, a sitting United States Senator, and the head of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) were in Leelanau County on Friday as Traverse City Whiskey Co. officially broke ground on its new facility in Elmwood Township. The project, a $20 million, 70,000-square-foot headquarters that will house both manufacturing operations and a tasting room, is being made possible thanks in part to a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Ahead of the kickoff ceremony, the Leelanau Ticker caught up with Chris Fredrickson, TC Whiskey's president and co-founder, to learn what the project and its big state backing means for northern Michigan.
Michigan Summer ‘Haven’ Voted One of America’s Most Beautiful Towns
Michiganders can brag non-stop about the Mitten state. From our beautiful shorelines to the breathtaking wilderness and everything in between, Michigan has everything, especially beauty. Now, there will be people across the country who will argue that they have some of the most beautiful places in their state, but we...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan Sports Commission reports record year for economic impact
Sports continue to be an important factor in the West Michigan economy as the region saw its best-ever year for sports tourism. The West Michigan Sports Commission said Monday, Jan. 23, it generated $90.5 million in direct visitor spending in 2022, the best year in its 15-year history. WMSC hosted 113 sports events during the year, a 63% increase from 2021 ($55.4 million) and a 65% increase compared to 2019 ($54.9 million).
A master list of vanity license plates too crude for Michigan roads
Nice try, but whoever requested ‘BEERME,’ ‘L0LBUTT’ or even ‘EF0HI0′ as their custom license plate won’t get to show them off in Michigan. The rejected words are among more than 21,000 personalized plates banned by the Michigan Department of State for being dirty, graphic or hateful.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
statechampsnetwork.com
Michigan boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 23-28)
Here are the games that feature teams in Sean Baligian’s latest Top 25 Statewide Rankings. Watch STATE CHAMPS! Hockey Time, every Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on our STATE CHAMPS! YouTube page. Search: statechampsnet. #SeeYouAtTheRink. Wednesday, January 25th. #9 Clarkston vs. #6 Flint Powers – 6:00 p.m. – Flint Iceland...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Working To Plow U.P. Ice Fishing Locations
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing a successful program begun in 2021 to keep boating access sites plowed at more than two dozen popular Upper Peninsula ice fishing locations. Various local partners have agreed to assist the DNR with the program to ensure access to ice fishing opportunities...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Detroit News
Mission Point Lighthouse: A Michigan Marvel
Past the snow-covered cherry orchards and vineyards, and nearly halfway between the equator and the North Pole, the Mission Point Lighthouse remains a beacon to tourists in winter. Located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula and 19 miles north of Traverse City, the lighthouse resides in aptly named Lighthouse...
Bell’s Brewery sets date for Oberon Day
Oberon Day marks the brewer’s release of its seasonal summer ale and has become a local tradition to celebrate the “end of winter.”
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
tricitytimes-online.com
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Michigan Has Rejected
The Michigan Department of State has banned more than 21,000 personalized plates.
