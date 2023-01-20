ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Banana 101.5

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
leelanauticker.com

Big Shot: Traverse City Whiskey Breaks Ground On $20 Million Leelanau County Headquarters

Michigan’s lieutenant governor, a sitting United States Senator, and the head of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) were in Leelanau County on Friday as Traverse City Whiskey Co. officially broke ground on its new facility in Elmwood Township. The project, a $20 million, 70,000-square-foot headquarters that will house both manufacturing operations and a tasting room, is being made possible thanks in part to a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Ahead of the kickoff ceremony, the Leelanau Ticker caught up with Chris Fredrickson, TC Whiskey's president and co-founder, to learn what the project and its big state backing means for northern Michigan.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan Sports Commission reports record year for economic impact

Sports continue to be an important factor in the West Michigan economy as the region saw its best-ever year for sports tourism. The West Michigan Sports Commission said Monday, Jan. 23, it generated $90.5 million in direct visitor spending in 2022, the best year in its 15-year history. WMSC hosted 113 sports events during the year, a 63% increase from 2021 ($55.4 million) and a 65% increase compared to 2019 ($54.9 million).
statechampsnetwork.com

Michigan boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 23-28)

Here are the games that feature teams in Sean Baligian’s latest Top 25 Statewide Rankings. Watch STATE CHAMPS! Hockey Time, every Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on our STATE CHAMPS! YouTube page. Search: statechampsnet. #SeeYouAtTheRink. Wednesday, January 25th. #9 Clarkston vs. #6 Flint Powers – 6:00 p.m. – Flint Iceland...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Working To Plow U.P. Ice Fishing Locations

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing a successful program begun in 2021 to keep boating access sites plowed at more than two dozen popular Upper Peninsula ice fishing locations. Various local partners have agreed to assist the DNR with the program to ensure access to ice fishing opportunities...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Mission Point Lighthouse: A Michigan Marvel

Past the snow-covered cherry orchards and vineyards, and nearly halfway between the equator and the North Pole, the Mission Point Lighthouse remains a beacon to tourists in winter. Located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula and 19 miles north of Traverse City, the lighthouse resides in aptly named Lighthouse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI

