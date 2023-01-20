Michigan’s lieutenant governor, a sitting United States Senator, and the head of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) were in Leelanau County on Friday as Traverse City Whiskey Co. officially broke ground on its new facility in Elmwood Township. The project, a $20 million, 70,000-square-foot headquarters that will house both manufacturing operations and a tasting room, is being made possible thanks in part to a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Ahead of the kickoff ceremony, the Leelanau Ticker caught up with Chris Fredrickson, TC Whiskey's president and co-founder, to learn what the project and its big state backing means for northern Michigan.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO