Grand Rapids Business Journal

Blue Cross Blue Shield awards over $270,000 in grants

Two Kalamazoo organizations were among those selected to receive funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation on Monday, Jan. 23, announced over $270,000 in grant awards to seven organizations through the Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Business Journal recognizes Newsmaker finalists

Shaking off the effects of a worldwide pandemic, the West Michigan business community moved ahead on firmer footing last year as plans that were dormant for several months finally came to fruition. Grand Rapids Business Journal will recognize those people and projects that made news in 2022 at its annual...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bazzani Building Group unveils new name

A Grand Rapids-based leader in sustainable construction has changed its name. Bazzani Building Group announced this week it changed its name to Cella Building Company and will phase in the rebrand over the next few weeks. The name change comes approximately four years after founder Guy Bazzani retired. Bazzani founded...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Pen 2 Paper

"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"

Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US

Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids man sentenced in gun trafficker case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced in a gun trafficking case involving over 40 guns that were illegally purchased or trafficked. Jerreil LaMounta Martin was sentenced to 37 months in prison for the illegal purchasing and trafficking of the weapons, some of which were used in multiple crimes throughout the state.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth

It's been a couple of months for Jonathan Seyferth to settle in at the helm of the City of Muskegon. To go running in on day one with cameras and questions is one way of doing things, but hey...to let a guy get his feet planted, find his way around the building and understand the lay of the land a little is more of our pace....so, we let things simmer a bit. Besides, Jonathan isn't a stranger to many of us. His time in Muskegon has been established working in economic development and roles in neighboring communities have built him up to the role he's in as the City Manager of Muskegon and as 2023 comes in, we caught up.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Kum & Go to open first Michigan store in Grand Rapids

A well-known gas station and convenience store brand is making inroads in West Michigan. The first Michigan Kum & Go is set to open Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW. The family-owned retail chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, plans to expand its Michigan and Grand Rapids market in the coming years, including later this month with another location at 5437 S. Division Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE

