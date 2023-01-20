Read full article on original website
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Blue Cross Blue Shield awards over $270,000 in grants
Two Kalamazoo organizations were among those selected to receive funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation on Monday, Jan. 23, announced over $270,000 in grant awards to seven organizations through the Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Business Journal recognizes Newsmaker finalists
Shaking off the effects of a worldwide pandemic, the West Michigan business community moved ahead on firmer footing last year as plans that were dormant for several months finally came to fruition. Grand Rapids Business Journal will recognize those people and projects that made news in 2022 at its annual...
Incubator kitchen brings hope, opportunity to Grand Rapids food startups
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Inside Kzoo Station, a new incubator kitchen launching in Grand Rapids’ Boston Square Business District, Jeanetta Hudnell talks enthusiastically about the business she hopes to build there. The grandmother, who lives a half-mile from the Southeast Side kitchen, started pickling vegetables during the COVID-19...
Fox17
'It has hit our family pretty hard': Grand Rapids nurse assistant seeks lifesaving kidney donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 25 years, Shanntel Donaldson worked as a nurse assistant. “I never thought it would be her. I never thought it would be her,” says daughter Ron'neisha Stutts. “My mom worked every day. Since we were kids.”. Now, instead of clocking in to...
Family of missing Wyoming man thankful for 'enormous support'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amanda McCarty, the daughter of Ray Tarasiewicz, addresses the community support at the end of an almost two month search for her father in a statement, saying in-part quote:. "My family and I would like to thank West Michigan and beyond for the enormous support,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bazzani Building Group unveils new name
A Grand Rapids-based leader in sustainable construction has changed its name. Bazzani Building Group announced this week it changed its name to Cella Building Company and will phase in the rebrand over the next few weeks. The name change comes approximately four years after founder Guy Bazzani retired. Bazzani founded...
Study: Freshwater fish, including from Great Lakes, contain ‘staggering’ levels of PFAS
The data analyzed 501 fish samples from across the country. Some form of PFAS was found in 500 of them.
Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
Superintendent job hot topic at Hudsonville meeting
A large crowd voiced their concerns and support at the Hudsonville Public School Board of Education meeting Thursday night as three new board members took their oath.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after rate increase approved
LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after a $155 million rate increase was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The utility company provides electricity to approximately 1.9 million customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, primarily on the west side of the state....
Grand Rapids man sentenced in gun trafficker case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced in a gun trafficking case involving over 40 guns that were illegally purchased or trafficked. Jerreil LaMounta Martin was sentenced to 37 months in prison for the illegal purchasing and trafficking of the weapons, some of which were used in multiple crimes throughout the state.
muskegonchannel.com
Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth
It's been a couple of months for Jonathan Seyferth to settle in at the helm of the City of Muskegon. To go running in on day one with cameras and questions is one way of doing things, but hey...to let a guy get his feet planted, find his way around the building and understand the lay of the land a little is more of our pace....so, we let things simmer a bit. Besides, Jonathan isn't a stranger to many of us. His time in Muskegon has been established working in economic development and roles in neighboring communities have built him up to the role he's in as the City Manager of Muskegon and as 2023 comes in, we caught up.
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kum & Go to open first Michigan store in Grand Rapids
A well-known gas station and convenience store brand is making inroads in West Michigan. The first Michigan Kum & Go is set to open Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW. The family-owned retail chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, plans to expand its Michigan and Grand Rapids market in the coming years, including later this month with another location at 5437 S. Division Ave.
Amendment to deal that gave away public access to Muskegon Lake will go before city commission
MUSKEGON, MI – Temporary public access to Muskegon Lake near the Shoreline Inn would be restored under a proposal before the Muskegon City Commission next week that officials also hope will settle a lawsuit. The walkway on a peninsula adjacent to the hotel and nearby Terrace Point Marina, as...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
