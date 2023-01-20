ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Mix 94.1

Turn Around! Don’t Drive On These Crazy Texas Bridges!

Turn around! These Texas bridges are not happening! The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Narcity USA

Texas DMV Rejected A Vegan-Themed License Plate For Being Vulgar & You'll Understand Why

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently rejected a vegan-themed license plate because it could be interpreted as vulgar, according to a PETA press release. Houstonian Catie Cryer attempted to submit an application for a personalized plate all about spreading the love for tofu, but the Lone Star State administration found it to contain an inappropriate acronym.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Texas DMV Rejects This “Vulgar” Vegan License Plate

When driving around you probably notice many personalized license plates around town. People get personalized plates for all types of reasons. Some like to express their fandom for a sports team or college. Other drivers like to use their plates to convey messages whether they are funny or sometimes just confusing.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?

In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them

I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Awesome 98

Love Cars? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show

Do you have a love for cars or windmills? Well, they might sound random but those two things are coming together for a fundraiser. The Annual Corvette Car Show and Windmills will have around 50 corvettes with 200 windmill displays for the public to come to check out and see. The museum is a 66,000-square-foot facility.
LUBBOCK, TX
InsideHook

The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas

Texas doesn’t have the hot springs reputation of Arkansas or Colorado, but you don’t have to cross state lines to take a dip. Texas has several of its own spring-fed watering holes, some with hot tub temperatures and others that are temperate year-round, so you can visit the springs this winter or whenever you want to submerge yourself in life-affirming mineral waters. These are seven of the best natural springs in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

