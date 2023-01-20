Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turn Around! Don’t Drive On These Crazy Texas Bridges!
Turn around! These Texas bridges are not happening! The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
New policing tool could eliminate the need for some traffic stops
Trusted Driver is a contact-free way for officers to give a warning or citation without pulling over the driver.
Texas DMV Rejected A Vegan-Themed License Plate For Being Vulgar & You'll Understand Why
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently rejected a vegan-themed license plate because it could be interpreted as vulgar, according to a PETA press release. Houstonian Catie Cryer attempted to submit an application for a personalized plate all about spreading the love for tofu, but the Lone Star State administration found it to contain an inappropriate acronym.
Tired of Rising Egg Prices? Texans Can Now Rent Their Egg Laying Chicken
I don't know about y'all, but the prices of these eggs is too damn high!. Egg prices have jumped by 49% in just the past year and that is way too much for me! You can find out what's the cause of the rise in egg prices by reading this piece by our very own Iris Lopez, also check out her egg-celent pick up lines!
Texas DMV Rejects This “Vulgar” Vegan License Plate
When driving around you probably notice many personalized license plates around town. People get personalized plates for all types of reasons. Some like to express their fandom for a sports team or college. Other drivers like to use their plates to convey messages whether they are funny or sometimes just confusing.
Lubbock Is Losing Retailer From Popular Shopping Center, Nothing But Clearance Now
Lubbock is losing a major retailer from the popular West End Shopping Center (2910 W Loop 289 Acc Rd,). The shopping center, while relatively new, has already seen some shake-ups and change-ups, including the quiet closing of the Converse store and the opening up of a Five Below location, which brought joy to my bargain hunter's heart.
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them
I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
Sunday Night Winter Storm Update
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
KENS 5
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
Don’t Become A Victim When Attempting To Sell Things On Facebook In Lubbock
Facebook is a very popular place to sell things online. There are just so many people on the social media giant that if you want to sell a car, couch, home decorations, etc. the first place many people turn is Facebook and the Facebook Marketplace. There are even different groups where you can buy, sell, and trade with people in your own city.
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
Bundle Up Buttercup Snow Is Headed To The Great State of Texas
After the fluke snowfall on Christmas Eve of 2004 bringing a record of 4.4 inches to the Crossroads, South Texans have especially been counting the days until they get to see snow again!. As a South Texan myself, I can account for how ill-prepared we were for the incredible Christmas...
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
Love Cars? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show
Do you have a love for cars or windmills? Well, they might sound random but those two things are coming together for a fundraiser. The Annual Corvette Car Show and Windmills will have around 50 corvettes with 200 windmill displays for the public to come to check out and see. The museum is a 66,000-square-foot facility.
The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas
Texas doesn’t have the hot springs reputation of Arkansas or Colorado, but you don’t have to cross state lines to take a dip. Texas has several of its own spring-fed watering holes, some with hot tub temperatures and others that are temperate year-round, so you can visit the springs this winter or whenever you want to submerge yourself in life-affirming mineral waters. These are seven of the best natural springs in Texas.
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1