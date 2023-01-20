Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Christian County vs Hopkinsville
The Christian County Colonels hosted the Hopkinsville Tigers in a big 8th District contest Saturday night at Lyle Dunbar Gym. The Colonels picked up an 82-52 win in the game. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Short-Handed Lady Tigers Blast Clarksville Northeast
Reduced to eight players on Saturday and missing three of their top-five scorers, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers nevertheless raced out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 51-16 victory over visiting Clarksville Northeast. The Lady Tigers earned their second win of the season against Northeast to...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Autumn Bell Championship Ring Presentation
Christian County grad and current University of Louisville student Autumn Bell was formally presented her state championship ring for her triple jump performance last spring between quarters at the Christian County-Hopkinsville boys’ basketball game Saturday night. Take a look at the presentation.
yoursportsedge.com
Sizzling Hot Start Carries Christian County Past Hopkinsville
The Christian County Colonels may have just sent the rest of the 2nd Region a message Saturday night and they did so in emphatic fashion against their crosstown rival. That message being that they are going to be a serious regional contender when the postseason comes rolling around in just a few weeks.
yoursportsedge.com
Balanced Webster Turns Back Caldwell 78-61
Webster County had four players score in double figures — and just missed a fifth — while defeating Caldwell County 78-61 Saturday on Homecoming night in Dixon. The Trojans’ balanced offensive effort more than offset a big game by Caldwell sophomore JayDarius Wilson, who poured in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Tiger Offense Struggles in 54-25 Setback at Mayfield
Mayfield opened up a double-digit lead early and went on to defeat Caldwell County’s girls 54-25 Saturday afternoon. The visiting Lady Tigers (4-13) struggled to find their offense all day. The Lady Cardinals (11-6) built a 21-5 advantage after one quarter and took a 28-9 lead to halftime. It...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Bateman on the Baseline for the Jam
It was one of the big moments in a big first half for the Christian County Colonels in their game Saturday night against the Hopkinsville Tigers. In this Max’s Moment, Derrell Bateman runs the baseline and slams it home. Check it out.
14news.com
Family of man killed in Muhlenberg Co. tank explosion speaks out
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The family of the man killed in an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County are sharing their experiences from this past week. Brenton Elkins was the man who died in Monday’s explosion. His mother, Barbara, and sister, Crystal, spoke with 14 News on Sunday.
whopam.com
Trenton man injured in Guthrie explosion released from Vanderbilt
One of the men seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday in Guthrie has been released from the hospital. Family members say Benn Andrew Stahl came back to Trenton from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night, an incredible development, considering he suffered second and third degree burns to his face and upper chest area, in addition to serious chemical burns to his mouth, eyes and esophagus. He will still require around the clock treatment at home for his wounds, but is reportedly very happy to be back in Todd County instead of the hospital.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd’s Brandon to Pitch at Southwest Tennessee Community College
A member of the Todd County Central baseball team will be getting the chance to continue his athletic and educational career on the collegiate level. According to a social media post, senior Jacob Brandon announced this week that he was committing to Southwest Tennessee Community College, in Memphis. Brandon is...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft
A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
fox17.com
Cheatham County elementary school closed Friday due to gas problem
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Cheatham Elementary School (ECES) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 20 due to the smell of gas at the school. The Cheatham County School District has been working with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department to assess the smell. The school will be...
This Old-Time General Store is Home to the Best Bakery in Kentucky
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but lets be serious, there's nothing better than an good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
whopam.com
Driver seriously injured in Clarksville head-on collision
One person was severely injured in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road at the Outlaw Field Road intersection. It happened about 2:50 p.m. and Clarksville police say a driver who was extricated from their vehicle was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with serious injuries. Names of those...
wkdzradio.com
HWEA Issues Boil Water Advisory For Poole Mill Road
Due to a broken water main, Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority has issued a Boil Water Advisory from 176 Poole Mill Road to the end of the line at 2815 Poole Mill Road. Customers should boil water for 2 minutes at a full rolling boil before consumption. Officials say once the...
wkdzradio.com
Guthrie Explosion Victim Released From Vanderbilt Medical Center
One of the men injured in the explosion in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville Saturday evening. According to a report from his family Benn Stahl was released from Vanderbilt Saturday evening. Reports indicate his condition improved significantly Saturday, particularly his eyesight. Benn will require around the clock care as he continues to recover from burns suffered in the explosion. Stahl suffered burns to his face and upper chest area. He also sustained chemical burns to his eyes, esophagus, and mouth during the explosion.
