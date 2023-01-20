ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yoursportsedge.com

HIGHLIGHT REEL – Christian County vs Hopkinsville

The Christian County Colonels hosted the Hopkinsville Tigers in a big 8th District contest Saturday night at Lyle Dunbar Gym. The Colonels picked up an 82-52 win in the game. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Short-Handed Lady Tigers Blast Clarksville Northeast

Reduced to eight players on Saturday and missing three of their top-five scorers, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers nevertheless raced out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 51-16 victory over visiting Clarksville Northeast. The Lady Tigers earned their second win of the season against Northeast to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Autumn Bell Championship Ring Presentation

Christian County grad and current University of Louisville student Autumn Bell was formally presented her state championship ring for her triple jump performance last spring between quarters at the Christian County-Hopkinsville boys’ basketball game Saturday night. Take a look at the presentation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Sizzling Hot Start Carries Christian County Past Hopkinsville

The Christian County Colonels may have just sent the rest of the 2nd Region a message Saturday night and they did so in emphatic fashion against their crosstown rival. That message being that they are going to be a serious regional contender when the postseason comes rolling around in just a few weeks.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Balanced Webster Turns Back Caldwell 78-61

Webster County had four players score in double figures — and just missed a fifth — while defeating Caldwell County 78-61 Saturday on Homecoming night in Dixon. The Trojans’ balanced offensive effort more than offset a big game by Caldwell sophomore JayDarius Wilson, who poured in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Tiger Offense Struggles in 54-25 Setback at Mayfield

Mayfield opened up a double-digit lead early and went on to defeat Caldwell County’s girls 54-25 Saturday afternoon. The visiting Lady Tigers (4-13) struggled to find their offense all day. The Lady Cardinals (11-6) built a 21-5 advantage after one quarter and took a 28-9 lead to halftime. It...
MAYFIELD, KY
whopam.com

Trenton man injured in Guthrie explosion released from Vanderbilt

One of the men seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday in Guthrie has been released from the hospital. Family members say Benn Andrew Stahl came back to Trenton from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night, an incredible development, considering he suffered second and third degree burns to his face and upper chest area, in addition to serious chemical burns to his mouth, eyes and esophagus. He will still require around the clock treatment at home for his wounds, but is reportedly very happy to be back in Todd County instead of the hospital.
GUTHRIE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Todd’s Brandon to Pitch at Southwest Tennessee Community College

A member of the Todd County Central baseball team will be getting the chance to continue his athletic and educational career on the collegiate level. According to a social media post, senior Jacob Brandon announced this week that he was committing to Southwest Tennessee Community College, in Memphis. Brandon is...
ELKTON, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft

A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory

Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Driver seriously injured in Clarksville head-on collision

One person was severely injured in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road at the Outlaw Field Road intersection. It happened about 2:50 p.m. and Clarksville police say a driver who was extricated from their vehicle was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with serious injuries. Names of those...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

HWEA Issues Boil Water Advisory For Poole Mill Road

Due to a broken water main, Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority has issued a Boil Water Advisory from 176 Poole Mill Road to the end of the line at 2815 Poole Mill Road. Customers should boil water for 2 minutes at a full rolling boil before consumption. Officials say once the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

