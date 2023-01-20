ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU holds off Arkansas in thriller, 79-76

By Brian Holland
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.

Reese scored 30 points and recorded 19 rebounds as she led the Tigers to its 19 th straight win. Reese has been an unstoppable force in her first season at LSU, recording a double-double in every game this year. It is the longest double-double streak in SEC history to begin a season. Fowles set her record throughout the middle part of her junior season in a stretch that ran from Dec. 30, 2006 through March 3, 2007. Reese is averaging 23.9 points (1st SEC, 6th NCAA) and 15.4 rebounds (1st SEC, 2nd NCAA) per game this year.

Freshman, Flau’jae Johnson came up clutch as she went a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the LSU victory. Johnson scored 19 points on 7-9 shooting and was 100-percent from the foul line.

Graduate transfer, LaDazhia Williams earned her first double-double of the season as she tallied 11 points and hauled in 12 boards. In Williams last outing against the Razorbacks, she recorded a career high 15 rebounds. Jasmine Carson scored 10 more to continue her hot streak scoring in double figures in her last three games.

Erynn Barnum led Arkansas with 20 points and 7 boards while also going a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. Four other Razorbacks scored in double figures; Samara Spencer (13), Chrissy Carr (12), Makayla Daniels (11), and Maryum Dauda (11). Six of eight Arkansas players recorded at least on made three-pointer.

The No. 3 Tigers are slated to take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Monday night at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)

