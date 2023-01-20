ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
fox8live.com

New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mother of man killed warehouse district hotel opens up

NEW ORLEANS — Gone too soon. "My son... I lost my son 29-years-old," said Cheri Bell, mother of Nicolas Harrison. New Orleans police responded to a call on December 27th around 8:40am of shots fired in the 300 block of Julia Street. When police arrived on scene, they found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans taps police group to conduct national search for permanent NOPD chief

New Orleans officials said Friday they've chosen an outside body to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent leader of the New Orleans Police Department. The International Association of Chiefs of Police has been selected to lead a "comprehensive executive search process" that will include community meetings, department surveys and other steps aimed at assessing the city's needs and then providing three qualified candidates for Mayor LaToya Cantrell to choose from.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Number of vehicle thefts in New Orleans is 'disturbing'

NEW ORLEANS — In 2022, New Orleans saw the highest number of vehicles thefts in a decade. According to the City of New Orleans' crime dashboard, there were 4,011 auto thefts. Now 20 days into 2023, the numbers are alarming. “618 reported car thefts in the first 19 days...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy