NOLA.com
Calling in the cavalry? City Council calls on NOPD to ink agreements with outside police agencies
The short-staffed New Orleans Police Department would get outside help, juvenile detention officers would be allowed to live outside city limits and City Hall would launch an ad campaign warning residents about the dangers of stolen guns under measures aimed at fighting crime passed by a City Council committee on Monday.
Vehicle of interest sought in Central City homicide investigation
According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way.
Woman accused of Lower Garden District murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
When they arrived, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gun shot wound.
fox8live.com
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
NOPD investigating first shooting in four days
After a huge spike in gun violence to start the new year, New Orleans saw a lull the last few days. That is until last night. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at an undetermined location,” Officer Reese Harper said
WDSU
Mother of man killed warehouse district hotel opens up
NEW ORLEANS — Gone too soon. "My son... I lost my son 29-years-old," said Cheri Bell, mother of Nicolas Harrison. New Orleans police responded to a call on December 27th around 8:40am of shots fired in the 300 block of Julia Street. When police arrived on scene, they found...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Fire Department investigating fire at Ground Pat'i restaurant
Jefferson Parish Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant in Metairie. According to the fire department, Ground Pat'i on David Drive caught fire on Monday evening. It is currently unknown the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more updates.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
NOLA.com
Man pistol-whipped, robbed near Frenchmen Street clubs, New Orleans police say
A 33-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed in the Frenchmen Street entertainment area, New Orleans police said Monday. The crime was reported to police around 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Decatur Street (map), which is between Frenchmen and Elysian Fields Avenue. The man told police an unidentified...
NOLA.com
Man and his dog stabbed multiple times in West Lake Forest area, NOPD says
A man and his dog were stabbed multiple times Sunday night in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans, police said. Another man is in custody and accused in the stabbing. The crime was reported to police at 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map). The...
NOLA.com
New Orleans taps police group to conduct national search for permanent NOPD chief
New Orleans officials said Friday they've chosen an outside body to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent leader of the New Orleans Police Department. The International Association of Chiefs of Police has been selected to lead a "comprehensive executive search process" that will include community meetings, department surveys and other steps aimed at assessing the city's needs and then providing three qualified candidates for Mayor LaToya Cantrell to choose from.
WWL-TV
Number of vehicle thefts in New Orleans is 'disturbing'
NEW ORLEANS — In 2022, New Orleans saw the highest number of vehicles thefts in a decade. According to the City of New Orleans' crime dashboard, there were 4,011 auto thefts. Now 20 days into 2023, the numbers are alarming. “618 reported car thefts in the first 19 days...
NOLA.com
Judge denies bond reduction for man accused of blinding streetcar rider in hate crime
A Orleans Parish magistrate judge ruled Monday that a man accused of beating two St. Charles Avenue riders in a racially motivated attack, blinding one of them, should remain jailed on $27,500 bond, though state prosecutors and defenders respectively sought to increase and reduce that bond. The suspect, for his...
BET
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, NOPD Cop Deny Extramarital Affair Allegations
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly rejected allegations Wednesday (Jan. 18) in a divorce petition that she had a sexual affair with a New Orleans Police Officer, NOLA.com reports. “By the time I complete my tenure as mayor I would have slept with half of the City of New Orleans...
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
fox8live.com
Hahnville man arrested for carjacking in St. Charles Parish, police say
TAFT, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish arrested a Hahnville man for carjacking two females Saturday (Jan. 21) evening, police say. Around 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of River Road. Police say two females were in a vehicle when a man approached them.
Suspect wanted for attempted home burglary in French Quarter
The suspect reportedly stole a security camera before running off.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa mayor asks governor for help from state police and National Guard to tackle crime; installing cameras
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Fresh off of being sworn into office earlier this month, Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong is putting an early focus in his term on tackling crime in his city. The 23-year-old first-time elected official announced at the end of last week that he sent a request to...
